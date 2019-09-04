Need a job? 4 job fairs are coming up on the Mississippi Coast

Watch Ingalls build a Navy destroyer in two minutes See how Ingalls Shipbuilding division's Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) are built. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK See how Ingalls Shipbuilding division's Arleigh Burke-class (DDG 51) guided missile destroyer Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) are built.

Coast employers are hanging out the “help wanted” signs for fall, hosting job fairs and posting open positions on their websites.

With unemployment rates at a low 5.5%-6.5% across South Mississippi, and with students back in school, it’s an opportune time to search for a new or better job.

Here are upcoming job fairs on the Coast:

▪ Thursday, Sept. 5 — Respiratory Therapists Interview Day from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital, 1520 Broad Avenue, Suite 300, Gulfport. This specialized medical facility treats patients with acute or chronic respiratory disorders and offers a $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time RTs. No appointment necessary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Details: Human Resources Manager Nichole Wiggins, 228-575-7505 or NMWiggins@selectmedical.com

▪ Saturday, Sept. 7 — Ingalls Shipbuilding Pipe Hiring Event for pipefitters and pipewelders, 7 a.m.-noon at Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy, 1000 Jerry St. Pe’ Highway, Pascagoula.

Applicants must pre-apply online before the event. The company also posts jobs and hiring events on its career website, as do other shipbuilders and manufacturers on the Coast. Ingalls Shipyard is expanding and has several ships under construction and repair at its Pascagoula shipyard. Details: lori.harper@hii-ingalls.com

▪ Thursday, Oct. 24 — Hospitality Industry Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hospitality Resort Management Center at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, 420 DeBuys Road, Biloxi. Job seekers should register online.

The event is free and job seekers should pre-register. Among the 20 businesses expected to be there seeking employees are seven casinos, Chick Fil-A in Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville, McAlister’s Deli in Gulfport and Biloxi Premiere LUX Cine’.

Three seminars are scheduled during the event to help job applicants. Job Seeking 101 will be led by Michael Pocchiari, Garden Park Medical Center’s vice president of human resources; Resume Writing by Fatina Brave Times, Ingalls Shipbuilding’s human resources business partner, and Interview Skills by Bonnie Sine, manager of Nextstaff Gulf Coast.

Details: Contact Lisa Bradley at 229-897-3971 or the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce office at 228-604-0014.

▪ Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Job Fair Biloxi from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at at Coast Coliseum and Convention Center. The job fair is presented by Unemployment Eliminators in Biloxi during the year

Other job opportunities:

▪ The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring for part-time jobs to complete the 2020 Census. Positions pay $17.50 per hour plus mileage reimbursement. Details: 855-JOB-2020

▪ The three Coast counties post job openings on their websites. Harrison County has positions open for General Maintenance/laborer for outside building and grounds and also for assistant road manager. The deadline to apply for these jobs is Wednesday, Sept. 4

▪ For those with specialized skills and degrees, jobs at Stennis Space Center provides a variety of links and the Mississippi College Graduates Jobs website lists jobs by college major or location.

Additional assistance is available to job seekers at the WIN Job Centers in each of the three Coast counties.