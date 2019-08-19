Axe throwing at a bar? The trend is coming to downtown Biloxi.

Here’s what it’s like to have a drink and throw axes at Kansas City spot Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blade & Timber, located in the West Bottoms, is a place where people can experience urban ax throwing.

Axes are flying in specialty bars across the country, and now axe-throwing for fun and competition is on the way to Biloxi.

Skål Axe Throwing will open this fall at 918 Howard Ave., across from MGM Park.

Date night, corporate events, bachelor or bachelorette parties, league play — owner Daniel McNatt envisions them all at the new attraction — plaid lumberjack shirts optional.

“This is our first location and we are definitely planning to branch out,” he said. He’s been to the Biloxi Development Review Committee with his plans and says, “We’re in a hurry because it’s growing so fast everywhere.”

Skål is a Nordic word meaning “cheers” during a toast, and it’s pronounced skoll. Biloxi’s Skål will be one of more than 150 locations that are official affiliates of the World Axe Throwing League, whose championship matches are televised on ESPN2.

WTL regulates how the targets are built and the type and weight of the axes used, McNatt said, and should anyone become an accomplished thrower in Biloxi, they can compete in championships.

Skål Axe Throwing will be open daily and have four lanes and eight targets, which he said can accommodate up to 64 people. Players typically will pay $35 for a one and a half-hour experience that includes safety training, practice, throwing the axe down the lane to the target and maybe a couple of trick shots at the end, he said. Package prices will be offered for league and multi-visit play.

The age limit varies across the country, he said, but will be 14 and in Biloxi. Younger children will be allowed to watch.

They attraction will have food service and a full bar, with a two-beer limit and no hard liquor for those who are throwing.

“We tell people safety is our top priority, followed by fun,” McNatt said. The session starts with a safety briefing and an axe coach will be positioned in each lane at all times.

“We understand most people have never done anything like this. It’s very unique,” he said.