Facebook chose one bakery in Mississippi to give away free cupcakes Friday. It’s on the Coast.

Cheeky Monkey Facebook Facebook is introducing its Birthday Stories feature at bakeries in all 50 states Friday. In Mississippi that bakery is Cheeky Monkey on DeBuys Road in Biloxi. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Facebook is introducing its Birthday Stories feature at bakeries in all 50 states Friday. In Mississippi that bakery is Cheeky Monkey on DeBuys Road in Biloxi.

Facebook is launching a new birthday party promotion and chose a bakery in Biloxi to hand out free cupcakes on Friday.

Cheeky Monkey Cake Company at 266 DeBuys Road will give out one free cupcake per person starting at 10 a.m. Friday to everyone who comes in the store. The treats will be handed out until all are gone, “and we have a large amount to give away,” said bakery owner Jennifer Noble.

“It’s our Very Vanilla Cake,” Noble said, which is the flavor people think of when they celebrate a birthday, she said. Just for fun, the cupcakes will be topped with Facebook sprinkles.

The bakery takeover involves 50 bakeries, one in every state, to celebrate the launch of the new Facebook birthday stories. Facebook says 500 million people use Facebook every day and now they’ll be able to easily create birthday cards that are animated and have photo and video.

The birthday stories are visible for 24 hours, and if there is one day you’re going to remember to check your Facebook messages, it’s on your birthday, Facebook says.

The message is visual, memorable, interactive and fun, according to Facebook, and the birthday person can turn the story on or off and decide who can see it.

It’s an easy process, starting when notifications of birthdays pop up on the Facebook feed each day. Shoot or upload a photo or short video, or use one of the digital birthday card templates. Music can be added for a soundtrack.

Nobles said Facebook contacted her and asked if she would like to participate in a promotion.

“We’ve known about it for several weeks,” she said, but couldn’t post anything on social media until this week. She was told Cheeky Monkey was selected for Mississippi because of its social media presence, the buzz about the bakers and Facebook reviews.

Flour Shop in New York City and Sucre in New Orleans are among the other bakeries chosen for the promotion.





“For us to be in the same category is exciting for us,” she said. Since it’s Mother’s Day weekend, the bakery will be featuring specials on cupcakes and cookies Friday.