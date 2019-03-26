Ingalls in Pascagoula gets $1.5 billion contract to build Navy ship that transports Marines

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has won a $1.48 billion contract from the U.S. Navy to build the 14th San Antonio class ship and the first Flight II LPD.
The cost-plus-fixed-fee contract was announced Tuesday and helps secure jobs at the Pascagoula shipyard. Fabrication is scheduled for 2020.
These San Antonio class ships built at Ingalls are used to transport Marines, their equipment and supplies, using air cushion or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles, along with helicopters or vertical takeoff and landing aircraft such as the MV-22 Osprey.
Ingalls has delivered 11 San Antonio-class ships to the Navy and has two more under construction. Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) will launch in 2020 and deliver in 2021. The keel for Richard M. McCool Jr. (LPD 29) will be laid later this year.
“LPD 30 will leverage a hot production line and further benefit from the investments we continue to make in our shipbuilders and facilities,” said Brian Cuccias, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding.
LPD 30 is the evolution of the dock landing platform and, like the first 13 ships in the class, the company said in a press release. It will be used to accomplish a full range of military operations,from major combat to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
Ingalls has secured building permits for $79 million to restore its East Bank shipyard that was destroyed during Hurricane Katrina. Another $1.6 million in construction is being spent on pier A at the shipyard.
