New bus company offers 99 cent rides to New Orleans from Biloxi. But it’s not the only destination.

Students and others looking for an inexpensive way to get from South Mississippi to New Orleans, Baton Rouge or Houston can ride the new bus.
FlixBus will start service Thursday, March 14, from Biloxi to New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and on to Houston and San Antonio, Texas. More cities in Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas will be added throughout the spring, the company said in a press release.
The bus in Biloxi will board at the south end of the Golden Nugget Casino/Point Cadet bus parking lot at 117 Beach Blvd.
For the 90-minute trip to New Orleans, where the bus stop is just off I-10 and Tulane Avenue at 2105 Gravier St., a one-way ticket starts at .99 cents when booked in advance. It’s the same introductory price for those who travel to Baton Rouge, Houston or San Antonio.
“Our goal is to provide convenient transportation and encourage people to park their cars,” said Pierre Gourdain, managing director of FlixBus USA.
The bus company started in Europe and then expanded to the West Coast, where he said 65 percent of FlixBus riders had never taken a long-distance bus trip.
The bus stops are located near Louisiana State University, Rice University and University of Texas at San Antonio, to be convenient for students. The company partners with local bus charter companies AJL International, Louisiana Motor Coach, Star Shuttle and Wynne Transportation for daily service.
Several of the longer trips are overnight routes, so riders can sleep on the bus, saving money on a night’s stay and waking up at their destination.
The buses are equipped with free WiFi and power outlets to keep their phones and tablets charged. Also free are entertainment options such as movies, television shows, music, games and audiobooks to use on their electronic device.
Bus routes from Biloxi include:
▪ Buses to New Orleans leaves Biloxi at 9:50 a.m. and 10:50 p.m. and returns to Biloxi at 8:50 a.m. and 9:10 p.m.
▪ Bus leaves Biloxi at 10:10 p.m. It arrives in Baton Rouge at 1:10 a.m., in Houston at 5:15 a.m. and in San Antonio at 8:30 a.m.
▪ Bus leaves San Antonio at 10:30 p.m., Houston at 1:45 a.m., Baton Rouge at 5:50 a.m. and arrives in Biloxi at 8:50 a.m.
