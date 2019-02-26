2019 Spirit of the Coast award winner has ‘heart and soul’ to spare

Dick Wilson, center, was named the 2019 Spirit of the Coast award winner on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce annual meeting. From left are George Schlogel, Liz Joachim, Wilson, Kathy Springer and Chevis Swetman. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com