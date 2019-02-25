Fly to 2 new cities from Gulfport with rates lower than $100, airport announces

Tickets go on sale soon to fly from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport to two new cities: Austin, Texas, and Ft. Myers, Florida.
The announcement of new flights aboard Sun Country Airlines came at the airport Monday morning.
The non-stop flights are as low as $59 one-way and will run from July through December.
Clay Williams, executive director at GPT, said flights will leave Gulfport at mid-morning on Fridays. Travelers can return on Monday or stay for a week or longer, he said.
It’s also possible to fly to one of the cities on Friday, return through Gulfport and continue on to the second city, he said.
Tickets will be available to the public starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at suncountry.com
