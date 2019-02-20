Express store is returning to the Coast, but not to the mall

Add Payless ShoeSource and Gymboree children’s clothing store to the national retailers going out of business across the country and in South Mississippi, while another major outlet store is on the way to the Coast.
Payless is closing all of its remaining 2,100 stores, including the stores in D’Iberville, Pascagoula and on U.S. 49 in Gulfport. Gymboree is shuttering its stores nationwide and at Gulfport Premium Outlets. The retailers announced that liquidation sales are starting at these stores.
The Reebok store at Gulfport Premium Outlets also is closing — but in this case it is to make way for a big new Express Factory Store that will open in June.
Express is one of the largest U.S. apparel brands, according to the company website, and offers fashions for women and men for career and casual, along with jewelry, sunglasses, belts, handbags and other accessories.
“The addition of this fashion-forward brand furthers our commitment to bring the most on-trend brands to the Mississippi Gulf Coast for our shoppers to enjoy,” said Pam Meinzinger, general manager of the Gulfport Outlets, owned by Simon.
The Coast had an Express store until the fall of 2017, when the location in Edgewater Mall closed its doors.
Express follows H&M, Kate Spade New York and Vera Bradley that opened in outlet stores in 2018 in Gulfport.
As H&M did last year in a $1.2 million renovation, the new Express outlet will spread out into adjacent stores. The 7,000-square-foot store will be near Michael Kors and Levi’s Outlet Store, on the north side of the complex, facing I-10.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
