Looking for a job? Biloxi Shuckers and other Coast employers are hiring.

The first game isn’t until April 4, but now’s the time to apply if you’d like to be the mascot, a ticket taker or get one of the other seasonal jobs with the Biloxi Shuckers.
The team’s fifth annual job fair is from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at MGM Park. Interviews also will be held that day for positions with Spectra Food Services, which operates the concessions at the park.
Part-time positions open with the Shuckers are: mascot, attendants at Schooner’s Fun Zone, on-field emcee, access control, entertainment, grounds crew, ticket seller, ticket taker, retail, press box and bat boy/girl.
Seasonal staff work all home games in Biloxi, many of which are held in the evenings and on weekends, and at some special events. Applicants must be able to work the schedule, stand for long periods of time, work outdoors and have customers service skills, the team said.
Positions open with Spectra are: experienced prep cooks, catering attendants, bartenders, beer servers, experienced concessions cashiers and kitchen utility support, who will work in warehouse, washing and as runners.
Interviews will be conducted on a first-come, first serve basis and everyone who arrives by 7 p.m. that day is guaranteed an interview. Second interviews will be scheduled for February and March. Applicants should bring a resume and dress for a job interview.
Applications can be printed and completed ahead of the job fair.
Military job fair
The first of monthly job fairs sponsored by the Fleet & Family Support Center at the Naval Construction Battalion Center in Gulfport is Jan. 16. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event continues until 1 p.m.
The event is open to those who have access to the base, such as military, retirees, veterans, Department of Defense employees and family members, said Brian Lamar, director of public affairs at the base.
Companies participating have job openings and are aggressively seeking candidates, he said.
Among those hiring is Halliburton, which will schedule individual interviews with a recruiter from 2-4 p.m. Military specialties wanted by the company are engineers, Navy Seabee ratings, installation, maintenance and repair professions and technology professions.
