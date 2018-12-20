Direct deposits delayed at credit union 5 days before Christmas

Customers in South Mississippi are reporting they can’t access their direct deposit paychecks at Navy Federal Credit Unions locations in South Mississippi.
A spokesman for the company that is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia, said they are aware of the situation and are looking at whether it is localized or throughout the country..
Organized in 1933 with 7 members, NFCU is the largest credit union in the world, with 8 million members and 17,000 employees.
The company issued a statement at 9:30 a.m. Thursday detailing the issue:
“We’re experiencing a delay with deposits today and we’re working through a solution,” the company said. “Be assured your accounts are safe. Currently members are unable to call to speak with representatives. Online and mobile banking are available. We’ll share updates here as we work to resolve.
NFCU has locations at the Crossroads in Gulfport and The Promenade in D’Iberville.
