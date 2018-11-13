A new pizza chain coming to Biloxi boasts about fresh ingredients, dough made daily

A new Marco’s Pizza restaurant in Biloxi brings the national chain closer to its goal of opening its 1,000th location in 2019.
One of the fastest-growing pizza franchisers in the country, Marco’s Pizza opens a new store on average every three days and has more than 900 stores across 35 states and 4 countries.
The difference, says local owner Bob Panagar, is the fresh ingredients at Marco’s.
“We have no frozen meat,” he said. “We make dough in house every day.”
The sauce is the recipe company founder Pasquale “Pat” Giammarco has used since he opened the first Marco’s Pizza in 1978 in Ohio.
“We use our own special blend of three cheeses that melts into one amazing taste,” he said.
Panagar sold his interest in Marco’s Pizza in Ocean Springs to open this new location at 1765 Popp’s Ferry Road, near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road.
At a time when 91 percent of Americans eat pizza once a month, he said, customers have the choice of dining in, ordering online, carrying out or having their pizza delivered. The delivery area extends to DeBuys Road in Gulfport and Biloxi, down U.S. 90 to Interstate 110, and to D’Iberville and Woolmarket.
The restaurant has a mix of classic pizzas along with the local specialty Pepperoni Magnifico, garden, Hawaiian, all-meat pizzas and a 5-cheese pizza. Among the other choices on the menu are the European-style meatball bake, Italian and steak and cheese subs, chicken wings and salads.
Panagar said he just was issued a license and will start serving beer and light wines for those who want to sit and relax over their meal.
Marco’s Pizza also offers a catering menu, and with its location near Biloxi schools, participates in fundraisers, Panagar said.
“I believe Biloxi residents will have a new favorite pizza,” he said, “and it will be because of the fresh and authentic ingredients found at Marco’s Pizza — just like we are cooking at home.”
