This RV park on the beach will be one of the largest and most amenity-filled in Biloxi

One Majestic RV park is tucked amid the oak trees on Pass Road and another is coming to the beachfront in Biloxi.
“It probably will be the largest one on the Coast and have more amenities,” Sam Ford said of the new RV park. An agent with Coldwell Banker Commercial Alfonso Realty in Gulfport, Ford represented Trustmark Bank in the $2.95 million sale.
Marques Thomas represented the buyer, Majestic RV Resorts. The company also has upscale RV parks in Savannah, Georgia, and Naples, Florida.
“This 22.8 acre lot was one of the highest priced listings in our state and is situated on prime beachfront property,” Ford said. It is one block east of the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and just west of the former Broadwater Hotel property, near Brady Drive.
What’s coming
“They have the right zoning,” Ford said, and site preparation already has begun.
The owners love the trees, he said, and like Majestic Oaks RV Park on Pass Road at Veterans Avenue, the new RV park will have trees and landscaping.
Before Hurricane Katrina, the property had homes on it and a proposed project called “Pelican,” he said. “When the storm hit the deal went away,” he said.
The property actually is four parcels assembled into one large piece of land. Due to the size of the property, he said, the land was for sale for several years.
Given its proximity to the Coast Coliseum and Biloxi casinos, Ford said he expects the RV park to complement Biloxi’s tourism options and create many new jobs.
Convention hotel still eyed
Meanwhile, Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, said he continues to work to find a developer to build a convention center hotel.
After a deal with a hotel group out of Atlanta fell through, McDonnell said he is working with a group out of New Orleans and Dallas, who brought a representative from Marriott hotels to tour the facility.
“They have done a market study,” he said. That study determined there is a need for the hotel, he said, and will be used to decide how many rooms to build.
An on-site convention center hotel will boost convention business, he said.
“We hoping to have a proposal at some point — possibly by the end of the year — from this group,” McDonnell said.
Prime real estate
That area known as the Biloxi strip is popular for small hotels, Treasure Bay Casino, shops and restaurants — and also for RV stays, especially during Cruisin’ The Coast in October and for snowbirds eager to live south during the winter.
In addition to the Majestic RV Park on Pass Road are four nearby campgrounds at the beach — Southern Comfort, Cajun, Gulf Breeze and Fox’s.
Majestic Oaks RV Park is pet friendly and among the amenities are an outdoor swimming pool, free coffee all day at the clubhouse, free cable TV and WiFi, free use of the business center, free Saturday lunches, a laundry and casino shuttle.
Ford said commercial real estate sales are good in South Mississippi. Last month he sold a warehouse for $1 million, he said, and he’s setting up closings on three properties next month.
Comments