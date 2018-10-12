ALDI is opening a new grocery store on the Mississippi Coast, mayor says

ALDI, an international grocery business, will build a store in Ocean Springs in 2019, Mayor Shea Dobson said Friday.
Dobson confirmed the deal, saying a retail coach has made it possible.
“The research I see and what I hear shows this is a great business and it’s produce section is excellent,” Dobson said.
“This will give our residents another option,” Dobson said. “It will be good for consumers and competition is a good thing.”
Dobson said plans call for building a store in 2019 on vacant property on U.S. 90 across from the Ocean Springs Civic Center.
The city currently has four grocery chain stores: Winn-Dixie, Rouse’s, Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.
The agreement with ALDI comes as the work of a representative with The Retail Coach, a retail recruitment firm based in Tupelo.
ALDI also offers online shopping, its website says.
The city hired The Retail Coach, based to Tupelo, less than a year ago to help bring another grocery to the city, Dobson said, and the coach has delivered.
ALDI USA is based in Batavia, Ill. It has more than 1,800 stores in 35 states. More than 90 percent of its products are ALDI brands, which can save shoppers up to 50 percent on their “weekly must-haves,” the website says. ALDI also is adding a small selection of national brands on its shelves.
