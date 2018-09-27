Want to go on a Disney cruise? It’s about to get a lot easier for Coast residents

Disney is making New Orleans an official launching point for its cruise line starting in 2020.
The Advocate reports bookings will be available this year for the cruises.
WWL-TV says there will be six cruises offered around Mardi Gras in 2020. According to Disney, departures begin Feb. 25, 2020, which is Fat Tuesday, or Mardi Gras Day.
No specific cruise details are yet available on the Disney Cruise site but will be available starting Oct. 4, according to WWL.
According to its website, the company has four ships: the Magic, Wonder, Dream and Fantasy. Destinations include the Bahamas, Western Caribbean, Eastern Caribbean, Southern Caribbean, Northern Europe, Norwegian Fjords, Mediterranean, British Isles, Bermuda, Alaska, Canadian Coast, Mexican Riviera, Baja, Panama Canal, Pacific Coast and specialty cruises.
