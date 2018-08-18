All but 3 Mississippi Power offices will close. Is the one you use among them?

Coast residents might have to find a different way to pay their electricity bills this fall after Mississippi Power announced the closure of numerous customer offices.
“We have done a comprehensive review ... and we always are keeping track of our interactions with customers, like a lot of businesses, we’re seeing more and more interaction online and with our apps, so we made the decision that by Oct. 8, we’re going to keep just three of our customers offices open, Gulfport, Hattiesburg and Meridian,” Mississippi Power spokesman Jeff Shepard told the Sea Coast Echo.
“If you’re still interested in the interactive experience, that will be available if you want to drive to one of those locations. We’ve been investing and evolving our experience to make the online interaction easier for customers.”
However, these three offices will not be the only options for customers who still wish to pay their bills in person. The Mississippi Power website offers information on Authorized Payment Locations.
“We’ve got more than 1,500 of those right now in our service territory,” he said. “You can go to Walmart or Walgreens or Family Dollar and pay your bill there.”
Shepard said Mississippi Power is working to let their customers know more about their options, WTOK reported.
Shepard told the Sea Coast Echo that even though the payment office will be closing, there will still be some customer service employees, line crews, engineers and marketing representatives in the local area.
For customer service, you can call 1-800-532-1502 or go to the Mississippi Power website.
“We believe that lowering some of these operating costs will help lower costs moving forward,” Shepard said.
Comments