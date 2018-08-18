$10 million in new projects have started across the Coast, including luxury living

Projects that matter to local residents, such as a new fire station in Woolmarket, a streetscape in Gulfport and preparations for an H&M Clothing Store opening at Gulfport Premium Outlets contributed to $10 million in new Coast construction since early July.
These commercial building permits, along with renovations to Coast casinos to create sports betting areas, push the year-to-date total to $144 million.
The largest building permit issued this year was $51 million for the Mississippi Aquarium under construction in Gulfport and more large projects are on the way.
The official groundbreaking for The Blake at Biloxi is Aug. 22, giving the public a look at plans for this $25 million assisted living and memory care center. It will be built at 1651 Popp’s Ferry Road in North Biloxi, at the southeast corner of the intersection with Cedar Lake Road, and close to Interstate 10 and medical facilities.
It will have 118 one- or two-bedroom apartments along with a theater room, piano bar, coffee and ice cream shop, outdoor fire pavilion, library and fitness center.
The developer said in a press release it will be a high-end community that “will be affordable and competitive with other options in the area.” It also will create 80 to 100 full-time and part-time jobs.
In Gulfport, Keesler Federal Credit Union purchased the historic Hewes building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The first floor of the five-story building at 2505 14th Street was renovated into a walk-in branch that opened Aug. 7. Keesler Federal also plans to move its commercial lending operations from Seaway Road to two floors of the Hewes building, and recently broke ground for a branch at 28th Street.
“We are doubling down in Gulfport,” says Keesler Federal CEO Andy Swoger. “These expansion moves were made after much study, which determined a need to meet growing demand for our services and products in Gulfport.”
Building permits filed since July 1
▪ $2.3 million for new fire station at 12007 Old Highway 67, Biloxi
▪ $1.2 million for new sidewalks, lighting, streetscape on 14th, 15th, 23rd and 24th streets, Gulfport
▪ $1.2 million for H&M Clothing Store, Gulfport Premium Outlets, Gulfport
▪ $1 million for boardwalk at 101 Veterans Ave., Biloxi
▪ $1 million for office space for Labor Plus, 8917 Lorraine Road, Gulfport
▪ $450,000 for Burger King renovation, 1005 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs
▪ $300,000 for renovation at 1681 Pass Road East, Biloxi
▪ $250,000 for new commercial at 13756 Washington Ave., Gulfport
▪ $250,000 for office building, West Harrison Water/Sewer, 7475 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian
▪ $223,000 for site work for First Baptist Church, 12190 Mississippi 605, Gulfport
▪ $205,000 for sports book at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd. Biloxi
▪ $161,000 for sports book at Harrah’s Gulf Coast, 280 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $133,000 for repairs to Lighthouse Pier by City of Biloxi, 1051 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $125,000 for renovation at Old Navy, 15148 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport
▪ $125,000 for Jackson County horse barn, 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave
▪ $115,000 for grocery pickup renovations at Walmart, 9380 U.S. 49, Gulfport
▪ $109,000 for commercial by LB Crossing Investment, 200 Railroad St. West, Long Beach
▪ $81,000 for renovations at Deep South Shopping Center, 1969 Market St., Pascagoula
▪ $80,000 for renovation at former Delchamps/McNamara at 4001 Denny Ave., Pascagoula
▪ $80,000 for addition to office, 16127 Orange Grove Road, Gulfport
▪ $67,000 for renovation at Tractor Supply, 13440 U.S. 49, Gulfport
▪ $57,000 for Marco’s Pizza, 1765 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
▪ $50,000 for renovations at Walmart, 4253 Denny Ave., Pascagoula
▪ $50,000 for renovation of wedding venue at The Venue at Southern Oaks Farm, 15461 Northrup Cuevas Road, Gulfport
▪ $45,000 for renovation for sports betting at Golden Nugget Casino, 151 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
▪ $45,000 for renovation for TSG Real Estate at 1529 Pass Road, Gulfport
▪ $40,000 for renovations at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino, 711 Hollywood Blvd., Bay St Louis
▪ $33,000 for accessory building at Mari Signum Dragon Drying, 14500 Armein Road, Vancleave
▪ $30,000 for renovation for sports book center at Island View Casino, 3300 Beach Blvd., Gulfport
▪ $25,000 for renovation at Taco Bell, 9384 U.S. 49, Gulfport
Source: Treen Report
Ribbon cuttings & new Coast businesses
▪ Aug. 17: La Rumba Mexican Grill, 451 Yacht Club Drive, Diamondhead
▪ Aug. 23: Epitome Cheveaux beauty loft, 1073 Acadian Drive, Gulfport
▪ Aug. 23: ClearFamilies Chiropractic , 15007Creosote Road, Gulfport
▪ Aug. 28: CK Creations, 709 Delmas Ave., Pascagoula
▪ Aug. 28: Satin & Lace Bridal & Formals, 1801B Government St., Ocean Springs.New and consigned wedding dresses
▪ Aug. 31: Salvation Army of Jackson County, Family Store, 1624 Denny Ave., Pascagoula
Other recent openings
▪ Caterpillar Development Center for children, 9319 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
▪ Baz Family Medical Clinic, 4310 Chicot St., Pascagoula
▪ Blessons Boutique under new ownership, 910 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs
▪ Coast Cigar Co., 2420 Government St., Ocean Springs
▪ Crosby’s Furniture, 16160 Mississippi 603, Kiln
▪ Cypress Taphouse in the Black Tie Event Center, 6616 Rose Farm Road, Ocean Springs
▪ El Gallo Mexican Restaurant, 16160 Mississippi 603, Kiln
▪ Flight Care Rescue 5 & AirMed Care Network, Million Air, 1100 Hangar St., Gulfport
▪ God’s Will Thrift, 207 Klondyke Road, Long Beach
▪ Godfather’s Pizza at Loves Travel Stop, 11332 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi
▪ Negrotto’s new gallery at 9036A Carl Legett Road, Gulfport
▪ Oxford Options of Gulfport, 14070 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
▪ Petie’s Eats, new location at 2418 14th St., Gulfport
Business closings
▪ O’Neals Seafood Restaurant on East Pass Road in Gulfport. It opened in 2015.
▪ Alston’s Antiques and Gifts on U.S. 49 in Gulfport, which had been in business about 37 years
