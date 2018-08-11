The highest bidder will get a waterfront Coast chateau with luxury built in

A chateau with a curved staircase, five fireplaces and waterfront views from almost every window sits along Old Fort Bayou in Ocean Springs and is about to go up for auction.
John Dixon & Associates will sell the 6,000-square-foot, five bedroom, 5.5 bath Château LeJeune at the site on Sept. 9.
The home was listed for sale at $2.56 million. For auction, it has an unpublished reserve, but the auction company said the owners are highly motivated and a sale is expected
The home was built in 2008 on 4.4 acres in Maurepas Landing, a gated community north of U.S. 90 and east of Washington Avenue in Ocean Springs. Four levels of porches overlook the water and the 250-foot pier with boat lift.
Inside are high-end finishes and clean, contemporary style, beginning with a custom curved African Rosewood staircase. It was built for luxury, with 12-foot ceilings, mahogany doors and custom imported granite floors.
The home has an elevator with four stops, a library with a ladder to reach books on high shelves, a full-service bar for entertaining, a very large gourmet kitchen and master bedroom suite plus a six-car garage.
“It’s really hard to overstate the level of luxury and craftsmanship in this home, which I believe is one of the most remarkable on the Mississippi coast,” said John Dixon, president of the auction company based in based in Marietta, Georgia.
It is the first large home of this type on the Coast the company has sold in years. Bidders could come from South Mississippi or from across the country, he said, so the home is being marketed aggressively throughout the region and nationally.
Open house tours of the home at 707 Rue Rivage in Ocean Springs will be from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Sept. 8. The home also will be open for inspections at 1 p.m. Sept. 9 and bidding starts at 3 p.m. that day.
Individual tours are available by contacting Billie Myrick, Moran Realty Company at 228-990-5706.
