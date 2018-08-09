Coca-Cola employees have gone on strike. What does this mean for Jackson County?

Employees with Coca-Cola United in Jackson County have gone on strike Thursday morning.
Teamsters 991 and Coca-Cola United were in negotiations on a new labor contract, but were unable to come to an agreement, according to a press release from the company.
The union last went on strike in July 2008.
Despite the strike, facilities in Ocean Springs and throughout Alabama continue to operate, the press release said.
“Coca-Cola United has activated a business continuity plan to assure customers continue to receive the product delivery and service they expect,” it said.
The Gulfport plant, although owned by the same company, is not part of the strike.
Coca-Cola United has approximately 10,000 associates located in more than 60 facilities across the Southeast.
