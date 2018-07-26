Ingalls Shipbuilding is hiring hundreds of skilled workers

Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded several contracts to build ships for the U.S. military and is looking for skilled people to work on those ships.
A hiring fair is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 4, for on-site interviews. It will be from from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Haley Reeves Barbour Maritime Training Academy, 1000 Jerry St. Pe Highway off U.S. 90 in Pascagoula.
Spokesman Bill Glenn said Ingalls plans to hire 500 people by the end of the year.
Positions now being filled include test engineers and first class welders, pipefitters, pipewelders and shipfitters.
Applicants must pre-apply on the company’s career website before arriving at the job fair.
“Interviews and selections will be made on the spot to qualified candidates,” George Jones, vice president of operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding, said on a video for the hiring event.
Employment offers for welder, pipefitter, pipewelder and shipfitter will be contingent upon the applicant passing a skills assessment, the company said in a press release.
Ingalls is the largest employer in Mississippi and the sole builder of U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutters. The company recently launched the the U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG 121). Other destroyers under construction at Ingalls are the Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), Lenah H. Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and Jack H. Lucas (DDG 125).
Comments