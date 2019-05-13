WATCH LIVE: Stream of fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen’s funeral service

The funeral service for fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen is set to take place Monday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Biloxi, and you can watch live video of the service by clicking in the window above.

The church has made available a live stream of the service for all to watch.

The service is set to begin at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Monday. The funeral procession for McKeithen was set to move through the city Monday afternoon with as many as 1,000 vehicles expected to be included.

If you’re having a hard time getting access to the live stream above, CLICK HERE.

