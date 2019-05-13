News
LIVE UPDATES: Funeral procession for slain Biloxi police offer Robert McKeithen
The funeral procession for fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen was set to move through the city Monday with as many as 1,000 vehicles expected to be included.
You can follow here for news, photos and video from the route. Officers from as far as away as New York and Miami were expected to join the procession.
The public is welcome to stand along the funeral route, preferably on U.S. 90 and along Veterans Avenue.
The funeral is being handled by Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home.
