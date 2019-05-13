LIVE UPDATES: Funeral procession for slain Biloxi police offer Robert McKeithen

An intimate look at prayer vigil for fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen Photos from a prayer vigil at the Biloxi Police Department in honor of slain police officer Robert McKeithen, who was shot and killed in the parking lot on May 5, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Photos from a prayer vigil at the Biloxi Police Department in honor of slain police officer Robert McKeithen, who was shot and killed in the parking lot on May 5, 2019.

The funeral procession for fallen Biloxi police officer Robert McKeithen was set to move through the city Monday with as many as 1,000 vehicles expected to be included.

You can follow here for news, photos and video from the route. Officers from as far as away as New York and Miami were expected to join the procession.

The public is welcome to stand along the funeral route, preferably on U.S. 90 and along Veterans Avenue.





The funeral is being handled by Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home.

