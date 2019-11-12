‘Access the Music City’ with nonstop flights from Gulfport to Nashville. Here are the details

A weekend or mid-week getaway to Nashville will be so much easier beginning Feb. 15, when nonstop flights begin from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport.

The announcement came Tuesday that Allegiant Air will start twice weekly flights on Wednesdays and Saturdays between Nashville International Airport and Gulfport, with introductory fares for as low as $55 one-way.

That price includes taxes and government fees, but not optional baggage charges. Dates are limited and for this fare, flights must be purchased by Nov. 13 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020.

“Nashville continues to see tremendous growth, and we are excited visitors will have a convenient way to enjoy the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and residents of our region can take advantage of the easy nonstop option to access the Music City,” said Clay Williams, executive director of the Gulfport airport.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The route will also provide an opportunity for people to fly from Nashville to the Coast for casinos, beaches and attractions.

“This new service between Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Nashville will connect Mississippi’s beautiful Gulf Coast with one of the fastest growing urban areas in the country.” said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss. He said this will increase tourism and business by creating new connections.

Travelers can bundle the low airfare with savings on rental cars and hotels through Allegiant.

Allegiant Air has more than 450 routes across the country, and also offers low-cost flights between Gulfport and Orlando/Sanford.