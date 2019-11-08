Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar in the Bay has innovative menu, impressive young chef

Lauren Joffrion, 26, is the sous chef and pastry chef at Field’s in Old Town Bay St. Louis. jmitchell@mcclatchy.com

Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar describes itself as comfortable, welcoming and a bit eclectic.

It is an apt description for the atmosphere, and they do a pretty good job of describing the food — it is unique and it does have a flair.

But let me be perfectly honest with you, if Chef Lauren Joffrion served the dishes I tried on a high school cafeteria tray, I wouldn’t care. Yes, it was that good.

Chef Field Nicaud oversees all of the restaurants in the Bacchus group (talk about responsibility!), so I’d call him the executive chef at Field’s, and Joffrion the chef de cuisine, and they do make for a fine team.

I first met Chef Joffrion at Stalla, the Italian place at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, my favorite Italian place on the Coast. She also was a private chef in Lafayette, Louisiana. For a young chef, her abilities far outpace her years.

At Field’s, she oversees the day-to-day operations, menu planning, specials, and is also the pastry chef. That’s quite a load, but Chef Joffrion accomplishes her duties with aplomb and precision.

When you visit, give the menu a good look, but also check out the chalkboard menu with daily specials. The menu is stout, and well-composed. Look for lots of steaks and chops, and some great sides, like broccoli au gratin and crawfish mac and cheese.

There is a burger that I’ll describe later, and some very interesting pairings, like chorizo scramble tacos, softshell Benedict and avocado egg toast. It is a very creative menu, but it is the execution that wowed me.

I am sorry, but I did have to try the burger — I just can’t help myself! I’d call it one of the best on the Coast. Perfectly cooked, topped with a solid pimento and cheese (melted and gooey), a fried egg, bacon and garlic aioli. I’d drive to Bay St. Louis just for this burger.

My partner in this adventure, Angel Carpenter, had the avocado egg toast, and it was spot on, creative and delicious. Smashed avocado, two eggs (cooked as you like) and an arugula tomato salad Cajun vinaigrette.

We also shared one of the daily specials, blackened redfish on a bed of collard greens, with fried smoked cheddar grit cake, shrimp and crawfish cardinal sauce (bechamel-based), with two sautéed king Gulf shrimp. Creative, beautifully composed and delicious.

Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar is making quite a splash in Bay St. Louis, and it is well-deserved.

Chef Lauren Joffrion is on her way to being one of the top Coast chefs. Field’s has an innovative menu, comfortable atmosphere and food that is bound to impress.

Field’s Steak & Oyster Bar

Where: 111 Main St., Bay St. Louis

Hours: 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday; closed Monday-Tuesday

Phone: 228-231-1972