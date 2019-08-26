Loaded buffalo fries. Chicken on a stick. Readers pick favorite gas station food on Coast

Where you should you take friends visiting the Coast to eat? Readers share their favorites Sunherald,com Instagram followers told us what their favorite restaurants on the Coast are. These are the ones they recommend to out-of-town visitors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunherald,com Instagram followers told us what their favorite restaurants on the Coast are. These are the ones they recommend to out-of-town visitors.

Y’all love some Kent and Sue’s — Dolly’s too. The Bay St. Louis and Kiln spots were the overwhelming favorites in the Sun Herald’s gas station food poll.

Dozens of people responded to the poll online, and we’re sharing six places our readers highlighted. Did your favorite make this list?

Kent and Sue’s Quick Stop

7126 Lower Bay Road, Lakeshore

Favorite dishes: Third Marsh Burger, breakfast platter, boiled seafood

“3rd marsh burger is the best bacon swiss burger with grilled onions and mushrooms,” said Pamela Newman. “(It) is the juiciest ever.”

Dolly’s Quick Stop

16593 Mississippi 603, Kiln

Favorites: Chicken on a stick, cheeseburgers, shrim po-boy on French bread, chicken salads

For some, the food reminds them of meals made by loved ones.

“During breakfast, I get 2 orders of bacon and grits. Afternoon, I always get pizza sticks and fried okra,” said Kaitlyn Cranmer. “It’s my favorite because the grits remind me of when my grandma was living, (and) the early morning breakfast she would cook me before school. And then the afternoon orders would remind me of when she would cook fried okra — one of my favorite side dishes — along with some cube steaks.”

C&J Quick Stop

400 Henderson Ave., Pass Christian

Favorites: Po-boys, fried chicken, shrimp on a bun

“Roast Beef or Shrimp Po-boy,” Erica Allison recommends. “They are made perfectly!! The bread is toasted just right and it’s overstuffed!!!!”

Bradley’s Cajun Quick Stop and Deli

7011 Beatline Road, Long Beach

Favorites: Boiled seafood, egg rolls

“I order egg rolls, boiled seafood, pasta salad, chicken and gumbo,” said Sierra McArthur. “My favorite is the boiled seafood because it has just enough spice to make it some of the best seafood I’ve ever had.”

Fat Baby & Alise’s

1757 Popps Ferry Road, Biloxi

Favorites: Seafood, roast beef po-boys

“I usually get the sliced roast beef po-boy, dressed and pressed with gravy,” said Fred Signs. “Extra gravy to dip the fries in. Favorite because it has the best gravy and it’s messy to eat. Always really good.”

JJ’s Food Market

3609 Main Street, Moss Point

It got one vote, but the order that reader James Powell recommended caught our attention — loaded buffalo fries.

The dish is a bed of fries topped with popcorn shrimp, buffalo sauce, ranch and chives. Manager Jimmy Vuong said it’s probably the most popular item they serve.