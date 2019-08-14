Where is the best gas station food on the Gulf Coast? Tell us your favorites.

Eating inside a grocery store for breakfast, lunch and dinner? We put it to the test. Now that the new Rouses in Gulfport has more prepared food options, the Sun Herald tried a day's worth of meals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Now that the new Rouses in Gulfport has more prepared food options, the Sun Herald tried a day's worth of meals.

Few things are better than a full gas tank and a stuffed belly. It’s even better when you can knock them both out in the same place.

I’m no stranger to the wonders of gas station food, and well, neither are many of you. If we’re all honest, it’s convenient. At its best, it’s just downright fast and delicious. Gas station food culture is prominent throughout the South, including the Mississippi Coast.

I am a self-proclaimed gas station hot dog enthusiast — the sultan of slaw. But it’s not all about those roller grill dogs. Trips to central and southern Louisiana mean one thing to me: gas station boudin links topped with yellow mustard and maybe a little hot sauce on the side.

But we want to hear from you. Maybe you have a favorite place that sells chicken on a stick, egg rolls or po-boys.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

What are you favorite local gas stations on the Coast that also serve food? What’s your favorite thing to order? Tell us about it. Respond to the online poll below or email nwooten@mcclatchy.com.

If you choose to email, include the following:

What local gas station serves the best food

What do you get/order?

Why is it your favorite?

We’ll report our results next week.

Go forth. Fill up and chow down.

Loading…