‘Feel like you are in a tree house’ at this new Coast Waffle House

Dining out doesn’t always have to be a stuffy affair. In fact, it should be fun, an event that the entire family would enjoy. It would be even better if the restaurant were extra friendly, the food simple and straight forward, and the menu priced for every budget. Sounds like a culinary dream, right? Well, no, what I am describing to you is Waffle House!

I have to admit that I haven’t been to a fast food place in years, but the new Waffle House in Biloxi was so intriguing, at least from an architectural point of view, I decided, what the heck, let’s give this place a go. Walk in the door and you will immediately feel like you are in a tree house, floating amongst the limbs of the Live oaks, some of them as old as 300 years. You will also be met by a chorus of friendly hellos and will be told to sit anywhere. It is a good beginning.

There are two menus, one for lunch and one for breakfast, both breakfast heavy, but there are a few lunch specials, like burgers, pork chops, a sandwich or two and a good-looking chili. There are four burgers to choose from, all made with Angus beef, and the most expensive is only $5.30. Not bad, not bad at all.

But breakfast is what Waffle House is all about. Imagine biscuits, grits, hash browns, toast, eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and gravy in about as many combinations as you could dream up, and that’s the Waffle House breakfast menu. And, I am delighted to tell you, everything I have tried (which is most of the above) was delicious, made to order, served within 10 minutes, and with a smile.

On my first visit I had a Texas bacon patty melt and it was a lot of food for just $8. The hash browns were just right, a bit crunchy, seasoned well, and delicious. The patty melt met every expectation, and I could not finish all of the food. A+ my friends, absolutely first rate.

The second time I stopped by I went all out, and had the All-Star special. The regular price is $9.90, but the special price is $7.40, and that is an amazing price considering you could feed a small army on one All-Star special. As with almost everything you can order at Waffle House, there are a handful of options. I choose hash browns, scrambled eggs, a regular waffle, biscuits and gravy and sausage, and my bill was still less than $10. Wow, I don’t know of another deal like that in town!

If you haven’t been to a Waffle House in a while, maybe its time to go again, especially if you can get to the new Biloxi location. It’s a beautiful view through the Live oaks to the beach, the food is really good, and the place is as friendly as you could ask for. The Biloxi location has only been open a few weeks, and staff members are already calling people by name. See you there.

Waffle House

Where: 1759 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

Hours: Open 24 hours, seven days a week

Phone: 228-436-9812