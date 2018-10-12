Find delicious food and good company at this little coffee shop

Sean Pittman knows a thing or two about coffee houses. He will gladly tell you he is enamored with the old-world concept of a coffee house, a place to gather, talk politics, art or literature. And this is exactly what the Cat Island Coffee House is all about.
You can have a coffee, or a glass of wine or craft cocktail if that is what you are in the mood for, and don’t forget to take a look at the menu. It’s petit, but there is a certain elegance to it, with remarkable attention paid to ingredients, technique and the plating is nothing short of magnificent.
Now, don’t misunderstand. If you have just walked across the street from the Pass Christian Harbor, and you want to talk about the oyster harvest, or where the reds are biting, you will be just as warmly welcomed, but this coffee house is also a bookstore, so if you have an affinity for the written word, then you will feel immediately at home. All are welcomed, but the bookish will find a certain degree of contentment here.
Pittman is the owner, the concept is his alone, and he calls this place a third place. It’s not a workplace, or home place, but a third place where you can sit and be comfortable. Please do try the coffees that are offered, but for goodness sake, don’t leave without checking out the menu (please note prices vary with the market). The Santa Fa salad ($12-$16) would be a fine and healthy start. Imagine black beans and corn, crispy corn chips, creamy avocado, red onion and beautiful ripe tomato wedges. You will also find soups and a lovely assortment of flatbreads.
If you have a sweet tooth, the lemon blueberry scone made with fresh fruit, or a chocolate chunk scone ($5), would be a great accompaniment to a cup of coffee or even a glass of wine. If sweet is what you are after, the pound cake and carrot cake ($10) would be nice choices. If you arrive early, check out the breakfast offerings, it usually includes waffles, biscuits, bagels, muffins and grits.
Cat Island Coffee House is the sort of place you must stay on top of. Check out its Facebook page so you know when authors will be dropping by to talk about their books, when the book clubs will be meeting or the tea club, or it just might be a night of specialty tapas you want to know about.
Pittman is also fond of saying that for a place with such a small footprint, there is a lot going on. Indeed!
Cat Island Coffee Shop
Where: 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian
Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Phone: 228-222-4827
