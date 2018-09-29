7 specialty drinks you should try from local coffee shops on the Mississippi Coast

How do you like your coffee — black or with cream and sugar? Or perhaps you like it with chocolate or a sweet syrup? Or is cold brew your thing?
Answer: Coffee is delicious any way it comes.
Saturday is National Coffee Day. And while many chains and shops will be offering some coffee day specials, many local coffeehouses along the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be showcasing some of their signature beverages.
Here are seven unique coffee drinks worth trying to celebrate National Coffee Day.
The nutty Turtle
Try this one hot, cold or blended at The Grind Coffee & Nosh in Biloxi. It features traditional “Turtle” candy flavors of chocolate and caramel with a splash of hazelnut.
Blended green tea latte with mint and chocolate chips
This drink found at The Coffee Box in Long Beach is reminiscent of mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Pumpkin spice latte
Sure, you can get one at almost any chain. But at the Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis, you can get one with fresh pumpkin.
Cotton candy coffee
Looking to blend your love of coffee with your passion for sweets? Check out the cotton candy or coffee in a cone at Jacked Up Coffee Bar in Biloxi.
The Southern Belle
This cold coffee drink from Cat Island Coffeehouse in Pass Christian is made with an almond simple syrup and topped with an amaretto whiskey sauce that is made in-house.
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
Ryan Reaux of Bright Eyed Brew Co. will be at Brew at The Inn at Ocean Springs making a special cold brew. Reaux said nitro makes coffee “pour like Guinness Beer with a nice creamy head.”
Locally roasted coffee ... and a donut
Coast Roast in Gulfport is partnering with Robert St. John’s Midtown Donuts of Hattiesburg to give away one free donut with every coffee purchased on Saturday while supplies last.
