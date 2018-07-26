Poll: Who has the best chicken tenders on the Coast?

Friday is National Chicken Fingers Day and in South Mississippi, fried tenders and french fries are as important as sugar in tea and gravy with mashed potatoes.
The staff wants our boss to buy us chicken tenders for lunch to celebrate this iconic and underrated holiday, but we need your help.
The Sun Herald has differing opinions on which restaurant has the best chicken tenders on the Coast.
That’s where you come in.
Cast your vote, and we’ll buy a ton of them tomorrow and share the winner with you on our Facebook page.
Comments