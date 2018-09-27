Visitors should try these 16 Mississippi Coast restaurants that locals swear by

There are plenty of reasons to visit the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
There’s the natural beauty of the Mississippi Sound while driving, walking or jogging down U.S. 90.
There’s the art. The architecture. The family fun. The casinos.
But arguably most important — there’s the food.
From Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, the Coast is home to hundreds of delicious, local restaurants. And locals have lots of opinions on the best place to share a meal in their hometown.
We didn’t consult Yelp or Trip Advisor for this list, though. We asked Sun Herald readers to tell us the restaurants they bring their friends or tell tourists to try while visiting South Mississippi.
These eateries were the most popular in our Instagram poll.
- Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis serves New Orleans-inspired seafood dishes with Coast flair. And you can’t beat the view from the second-floor lounge. Popular items include spinach dip with fried bowtie pasta, shrimp ecstasy, meatballs and red sauce, and the stuffed flounder Bay St. Louis. Trapani’s’ website claims the restaurant is “one of Jimmy Buffett’s favorite beach bars.”
- Mary Mahoney’s in Biloxi offers casual fine dining on the Biloxi Beach, just across the way from the hustle and bustle of Hard Rock Casino and Beau Rivage. The restaurant is iconic among locals and is known for their “world-famous” seafood gumbo and Sisters of the Sea Au Gratin.
- Half Shell Oyster House has three locations on the Coast — one in downtown Gulfport and two in Biloxi — and it has become a staple in the post-Hurricane Katrina dining landscape on the Coast. From it’s char-grilled oysters to martini selections to seafood pot pie, the menu is vast. Diners can get a po-boy or a fish feature or fresh-grilled steak. One of the most popular side items, the sweet potato creme brulee, is often ordered for dessert.
- Dempsey’s Seafood and Steak in Kiln is casual and delicious. It was in Waveland before Hurricane Katrina but relocated to Kiln, and the line for dinner is often wrapped around their large porch every day of the week. They are known for large portions, fried seafood platters, and their famous house-made macaroni and cheese.
- The Blind Tiger restaurants in Bay St. Louis and Biloxi have stunning views of the Mississippi Sound and have a come-as-you-are atmosphere. The menu is small and written on a chalkboard. They are known for their burgers, boiled shrimp and fish tacos. You also shouldn’t pass up the cucumber cilantro margarita or the Blind Tiger bushwhacker.
- Aunt Jenny’s Catfish Restaurant in Ocean Springs is inside an antebellum mansion from the 1800s. And if you go for dinner, make sure you’re hungry. Their fried chicken, fried shrimp and fried fish is each served all-you-can-eat.
- White Cap is a seafood restaurant in Gulfport that used to overlook the harbor, but the restaurant moved a tad bit inland (but not too much) after Hurricane Katrina. The gumbo, lunch po-boy specials and dinner plates keep regulars and visitors coming back.
- The Fillin’ Station in Biloxi is a late-night spot where the locals go for a great cocktail and exquisite fourth meal. The crawfish nachos are piled high with a special sauce. The sandwiches are pressed and the half-pound burgers are hand pressed. Dress light — most of the seating is on an outdoor deck overlooking downtown Biloxi.
- Taranto’s in Biloxi is known for their boiled crawfish in a no-frills atmosphere that’s kind off the beaten path. But locals love their Coast cuisine — boiled seafood, gumbo, sandwiches, poboys and affordable lunch specials that include a fountain drink or tea.
- Pirate’s Cove in Pass Christian is a Coast po-boy shop that’s been around for decades. It’s a favorite among celebrities with Coast ties, including Robin Roberts and Tig Notaro. Recommendation: Bring a friend and get a large shrimp po-boy and large roast beef-poboy and split it. Make sure to get a side of corn nuggets, and wash everything down with a glass bottle Barqs Root Beer.
- Harbor View Cafe on Jeff Davis Avenue is family-friendly and has a wrap-around porch for outdoor seating. They serve breakfast on the weekends and are popular among Long Beach locals. Their menu includes appetizers, sandwiches and an array of desserts.
- Salute in Gulfport puts a Coastal flair on traditional Italian food. Yes, you can get gumbo at this Italian restaurant, or try one of their signature Italian dishes like fried lasagne or chicken Florentine. Their pesto is Coast famous, and don’t forget about their pizzas — they are made in-house and are quite affordable.
- Chef Scott’s sushi in downtown Ocean Springs is for dinner on the weekends, but locals say it’s worth the wait. The menu is filled with unique sushi rolls and hand-crafted appetizers.
- Mockingbird Cafe in Bay St. Louis makes all of their fare in-house, and it’s the definition of elevated coffeehouse food. From granola and almond milk to arguably the most unique biscuits and gravy you’ll ever have, “The Bird” is packed for breakfast and brunch almost every day of the week with locals and tourists alike.
- Bozo’s Market and Deli in Pascagoula offers fresh crawfish, seafood dishes and an array of sandwiches and burgers. If you go, you’ll probably run into Anton Kihyet — he might even take your order.
- Tatonut Donut Shop in downtown Ocean Springs is so popular for breakfast that there’s often a line out the door at sunrise. The donuts are made from potato flour and South Mississippians say they’re the best in the world.
