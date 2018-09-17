Bay’s bungalow beach house is tops in state’s Airbnb rentals. Where else can you stay?

Tourists looking for an overnight option that’s outside of the “hotel box” are coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast, according to a top short-term rental company.
The rental property brand Airbnb on Friday released its “wish list” for the top 20 rental homes in the state.
And what is the most desired home on the Coast, according to Airbnb? Well, it’s located in Hancock County.
The Palm Cottage in Old Town Bay St. Louis is not only the Coast’s top short-term rental spot, it is also at the top of the Airbnb list.
Owned by Grace Wilson and Christian Birch, the beach bungalow currently rents for $75 a night. It has one bedroom and is within walking distance of the beach and the city’s Old Town shopping area. It has an average Airbnb user rating of five stars.
Here are the other Coast homes on Airbnb Wish List.
- Biloxi— for $99 a night, a 40-foot yacht could be yours.
- Gulfport — Want to spend a night or two on Audubon Lake? Here’s your chance with this 3-bedroom rental.
- Pass Christian — This studio space by the beach is $95 per night.
- Ocean Springs — Need a room for the night? The Ugly Green House has you covered for $45 a night
Comments