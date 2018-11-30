Waveland Police say this man was armed when he held up Approved Loan on U.S. 90 at McLaurin Street on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018.
Armed man wore blue gloves when he robbed Coast business, police say

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

November 30, 2018 08:16 AM

Waveland

Police want the public’s help to identify an armed man who wore blue gloves when he held up a payday loan business using a silver revolver.

The robber demanded money from cash registers at Approved Cash at 222 U.S. 90 on Thursday, Waveland Police Chief Dave Allen said.

He was in and out of the store within 40 seconds, Allen said. The business notified police about 3:45 p.m.

No one was hurt, and the gunman left the store on foot, heading west.

Allen said it’s unclear if a vehicle was waiting for him, but Investigator Jamie Nelson and other police officers are collecting surveillance video from neighboring businesses, Allen said.

Police released a picture of the suspect on Friday.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191 or contact the Waveland Police Department on its Facebook page.

Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

