Biloxi safe harbor

Point Cadet Marina in Biloxi, often a place boat owners run from when a storm is in the Gulf, is safe harbor from Hurricane Michael as it approaches the Florida Panhandle.
Bobby Carter, who organizes the Mississippi Gulf Coast Billfish Classic that brings hundreds of boats to Biloxi each June said at least 20 boat owners have called to see if there is room for them in the harbor.
“We went on social media with all our contacts to tell them that Point Cadet was open,” he said. He and the harbormaster offices received calls from boat owners in Destin and Pensacola, Florida, and Orange Beach and Dauphin Island, Alabama, he said.
There is room for more big boats at Point Cadet, he said, along with nearby marina, and he said the city has not raised rates.
MIke Thierry of Dauphin Island has run fishing charters for 40-50 years and comes to Biloxi most every year for the Billfish Classic. He called first to make sure the marina is open through the hurricane and there was room for his fishing charter boat the Lady Ann and his son’s boat Escape.
The whole family, including the grandkids, made a leisurely 3-hour trip to Biloxi on Monday, he said.
“You can’t wait until the last minute to leave,” he said. Tides are expected to be about two above normal in Alabama and Mississippi, and conditions can change quickly. In about 15 minutes Monday night the water came up over the walkways at the Marina in Biloxi, he said.
Thierry said he’ll do some maintenance on the boat, along with eat, drink and visit the casino until it is safe to return home. He’ll also worry about those who are in Michael’s path.
The beaches in Biloxi were a draw for people who watched and in some cases stuck their feet in the surf as the waves rolled in. Water was well above normal and in some areas like White Avenue could reach U.S. 90 by high tide at 11:37 p.m.
Local boat owners also are preparing for the storm, securing them with extra lines and watching the weather. Although Michael is forecast to stay well east of South Mississippi, “We’re still not 100 percent sure we won’t move,” said Capt. Bobby Lewis with Southern Sports Fishing.
The boats were moved from the marina through the Back Bay and into the river during Hurricane Gordon this summer. Capt. Jay Trochesset said on the East Coast boat owners don’t have many places to go to avoid tropical weather but Biloxi has “Hurricane Hole” — up river at Cedar Lake, which he said is one of the safest places in the country to escape storms and has room for 300 boats.
For now his boat Silver Dollar II remains tied up at Point Cadet. “I’ll be breathing a little easier when this thing turns to the Northeast,” he said of the predicted path of Michael.
Out-of-town boaters likely will leave quickly after Michael passes, just as they do immediately after the Billfish Tournament ends, due to the condition of the marina and the need for a major upgrade.
Carter calls it “a third world marina” and boaters say the hope the city will get some BP funds to make needed repairs.
“We need floating docks,” Trochesset said. “Better power. Ladders around the water,” he said, so they can get to anyone who may fall in.
“We hope they do what they should,” said his son, Dennis Trochesset.
Comments