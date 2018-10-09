Michael strengthens, remains a threat to Mississippi coast

The National Weather Service in Baton Rouge says Hurricane Michael strengthened overnight as it continues to move on a path northward toward through the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to hit the Florida Panhandle sometime Wednesday.
Although the current track has South Mississippi to the west of the storm, the Coast is under a tropical storm watch. Harrison County Emergency Management Director Rupert Lacy said a coastal flooding advisory also is in effect through Tuesday night.
At 10 a.m., Michael was 360 miles south of Panama City, Florida, moving north at 12 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 110 mph.
The current forecast indicates that South Mississippi could have tropical storm force winds blow through Wednesday night and Thursday.
Lacy said it is still uncertain how much rain, if any, the storm will bring to the Coast.
“The current storm total rainfall forecast is now generally less than 1 inch throughout the event for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi,” Lacy said in a news release. “However, it should be noted that totals could be significantly higher if any bands result in multiple storms passing over the same areas.”
The high tides already have created some problems in Hancock County.
Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam said the tides have caused several streets to flood.
“There were 223 streets that had minor and heavy water over the roads,”Adam said in a news release. “There was anywhere from 2 inches of water to 1 foot of water over the roads.”
Flooded roads in Hancock County
- Everest Street on Westside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Sugar Field on Eastside of HWY 603 had 2 Streets
- Lagan on Eastside of HWY 603 had 24 Streets
- Central Avenue on Eastside of HWY 603 had 54 Streets
- Avenue B on Eastside of HWY 603 had 8 Streets
- Jordan River Drive on Eastside of HWY 603 had 10 Streets
- Chapman Road on Eastside of HWY 603 had 15 Streets
- Avenue B on Westside of HWY 603 had 7 Streets
- Kiln-Waveland Cut-off Road had 11 Streets
- Harbor Drive had 20 Streets
- Riverside Drive in Pearlington
- North Beach Blvd. from Paradise to Burnette
- Beach Blvd. from Dane Street to Lakeshore Road
- Pontiac and Comanche in Jordan River Shores
- Union Street on Westside of Hwy 603 had 27 Streets
- Heron Bay in Ansley had 16 Streets
Where are the Weather Channel reporters?
- Panama City Beach, Florida – Jim Cantore, Chris Bruin, Reynolds Wolf, Alex Wilson
- Tallahassee, Florida – Jen Carfagno, Tevin Wooten
- Apalachicola, Florida – Chris Warren, Mike Bettes
