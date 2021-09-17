A new ‘funky little Mexican place’ near Keesler AFB serves up street tacos and more

Street tacos at El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant on Pass Road. Special to Sun Herald

For those of you that have lived on the Mississippi Coast for a while, you just might remember a time when Mexican restaurants were a rarity.

There was one chain restaurant on the beach, and Taco Sombrero in Gulfport, but that was it. Those days are long gone, and there seems to be a Mexican place on every block, which is a testament to how popular Mexican and Tex-Mex food is.

Menus vary, but the basics are always there — you know the drill, tacos, burritos, chips and salsa. They all seem to have a lot in common. All too often even the interiors seem to fall into the cookie cutter variety, but I recently found one that was different.

El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant is on Pass Road in Biloxi, just west of Keesler AFB Gate Seven. This location has been several restaurants over the years, but El Potrillo looks like a hit that is going to be around for a while.

It is small, with only a few tables, but it is bright, really bright with yellow/orange walls, and lots of memorabilia, including a beer-drinking deer! But it works, and the vibe here is good, and the friendly and quick and friendly service is another plus.

The menu is quite extensive, with 33 entrees, and more than 30 side orders too, but what El Potrillo is known for is their street tacos.

Traditional Mexican street tacos differ from the Tex-Mex variety most of us are used to. They are served on corn tortillas, not the flour ones so many North Americans are used to, and are stuffed with a variety of meats, but the toppings are onions, cilantro and salsa — never lettuce, tomatoes or cheese.

El Potrillo offers 10 fillings for their tacos, and include barbacoa (BBQ), chorizo (the famous Mexican-style spicy sausage), chicken, carnitas or steak. I went for the steak, and it was killer good, good enough that I suggest that you order at least two.

There are so many entrees it’s hard to choose, but the pollo con queso and rice is a bestseller and just plan delicious. It’s made with long strips of tender grilled chicken, cheesy rice and corn tortillas, with sides of red and green spicy sauce.

It was very good and very filling. Other good-looking choices include a burrito, chili relleno and enchilada combo, a California burrito (enough for two), and shrimp with garlic with rice and beans.

El Potrillo is a funky little Mexican place that is putting out some great, hearty food. Its popular with the airmen from Keelser AFB, so you might consider using the drive-thru.

To make it even quicker, call your order in and zoom through the pickup window.

El Potrillo Mexican Restaurant

Location: 1711 Pass Road, Biloxi

Hours: 9:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday

Tel: 228-207-0357