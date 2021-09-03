Gyros, kabobs and hummus? Get good Greek food in a hurry at this spot in the Biloxi mall

Chicken Shawarma gyro at Petra Café in Edgewater Mall’s food court Special to Sun Herald

Petra Café has two locations on the Coast, having opened in the Edgewater Mall food court about a year ago.

It’s super easy to get in and out in a hurry — if you are looking for a quick and delicious meal or takeout — but there are plenty of well-spaced tables if you want to dine in.

There are so few Greek dining experiences on the Coast, and that’s a pity. Greek food is famed around the world for being hearty, spicy and delectable.

The menu is pretty broad, and has a great assortment of appetizers. As always, I could easily make a meal just from these small plates.

Hummus, breaded eggplant, stuffed grape leaves, fried cheese and mac and cheese bites, make for a great Greek-American fusion of starters.

There are also seven salads, a menu section I more often than not bypass, but not when it includes Greek salads. The Greek salad, classically made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, olives and oregano and a good olive oil, is one of my favorites. The gyro salad would be my second choice.

Speaking of gyros, has there ever been a more delicious sandwich? It’s been around since the 19th century, where it probably originated in Turkey and was originally made with lamb.

These days, it is a mixture of lamb and beef, made into a cone shape and roasted vertically. Its flavor is unique, and when combined with one of the queens of sauces, tzatziki sauce, it is simply divine.

It is rich and creamy, full of herbs, and is made with yogurt and cucumber, and a small handful of other good things. I’d eat it on almost anything!

Petra Café’s specialty plates include lamb chops, lamb kabobs, chicken or beef kabobs, lamb shank and Mediterranean chicken, and I am sure they are all delicious, but for me its going to be the regular gyro.

If you get it as a plate, it comes with a small Greek salad, hummus, pita bread and rice, but I prefer the classic gyro, handheld, with extra, tzatziki sauce of course.

I also tried the chicken shawarma gyro, which is one of the top sellers, and it was delicious. The menu describes is as “slices of marinated chicken grilled to perfection.” My guess is that they are not giving out the recipe.

The Petra Café also has six seafood selections, and if I were in the mood for seafood, I’d go for the shrimp kebabs. They look wonderful!

There are also seven other sandwiches to choose from. If you also have a sweet tooth the four Greek desserts, come highly recommended. Check out the baklava, two kinds of tiramisu and a namoura, a syrup-soaked semolina cake.

I’ve been doing a lot of takeout these days, I am still not super confident about sitting in a restaurant during the pandemic, but the Petra Café is going on my A list.

The food is great, service is quick and the prices are reasonable.

Petra Café

Location: Edgewater Mall food court

Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday–Saturday

Contact: 228-594-3696 or https://www.petracafe.info/