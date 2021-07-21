Who makes the best burger on the MS Coast? Vote now in our Savory 16 burger bracket!

Restaurant News & Reviews

Vote now in the Sun Herald burger bracket!

Summer is here, South Mississippi.

And what goes better with the Deep South heat than a hot burger and cold beer?

The Sun Herald is on the hunt for the best burgers on the Coast. We compiled a list of the best 16 burger restaurants, from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, and it’s now your turn to tell us which spot is the best of the best.

Today, we’re kicking off the Gulf Coast Burger Bracket where you can vote for your favorite burgers in town.

Don’t forget to leave comments on our poll to tell us how you really feel about these burgers, too!

Each round of voting will be open for one day, and we’ll announce who made the cut the next day.

Here’s how voting works:

Here are the Savory 16:

Voting in the Savory 16 is open until 5 p.m. Thursday! If you can’t see the bracket below, click here.

Check back for Round Two: The Delicious 8 that will open on Friday, July 23.

