Who makes the best burger on the MS Coast? Vote now in our Savory 16 burger bracket!

Vote now in the Sun Herald burger bracket!

Summer is here, South Mississippi.

And what goes better with the Deep South heat than a hot burger and cold beer?

The Sun Herald is on the hunt for the best burgers on the Coast. We compiled a list of the best 16 burger restaurants, from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, and it’s now your turn to tell us which spot is the best of the best.

Today, we’re kicking off the Gulf Coast Burger Bracket where you can vote for your favorite burgers in town.

Don’t forget to leave comments on our poll to tell us how you really feel about these burgers, too!

Each round of voting will be open for one day, and we’ll announce who made the cut the next day.

Here’s how voting works:

Round One: Pick your eight favorite burgers.

Pick your eight favorite burgers. Round Two: Pick your four favorite burgers.

Pick your four favorite burgers. Round Three: Pick your final two.

Pick your final two. Round Four: Select your winner.

Here are the Savory 16:

Woody’s Roadside, with Biloxi and Ocean Springs locations

Mugshots, a local chain with locations in Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville

Sea Level, Pass Christian

The Project Lounge, Biloxi

Mockingbird Cafe, Bay St. Louis

Keg and Barrel, Ocean Springs

Burger Burger, Biloxi

The Fillin’ Station, Biloxi

Government Street Grocery, Ocean Springs

Burger Box food truck, Ocean Springs

Huck’s Cove, Gautier

Edd’s Drive-In, Pascagoula and the Wade community

Adventures Pub, Biloxi

The Red Zone, Diamondhead

Rackhouse Steak & Spirits, Gulfport

Knuckleheads, Ocean Springs

Voting in the Savory 16 is open until 5 p.m. Thursday! If you can’t see the bracket below, click here.

Check back for Round Two: The Delicious 8 that will open on Friday, July 23.