Who makes the best burger on the MS Coast? Vote now in our Savory 16 burger bracket!
Summer is here, South Mississippi.
And what goes better with the Deep South heat than a hot burger and cold beer?
The Sun Herald is on the hunt for the best burgers on the Coast. We compiled a list of the best 16 burger restaurants, from Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, and it’s now your turn to tell us which spot is the best of the best.
Today, we’re kicking off the Gulf Coast Burger Bracket where you can vote for your favorite burgers in town.
Don’t forget to leave comments on our poll to tell us how you really feel about these burgers, too!
Each round of voting will be open for one day, and we’ll announce who made the cut the next day.
Here’s how voting works:
- Round One: Pick your eight favorite burgers.
- Round Two: Pick your four favorite burgers.
- Round Three: Pick your final two.
- Round Four: Select your winner.
Here are the Savory 16:
- Woody’s Roadside, with Biloxi and Ocean Springs locations
Mugshots, a local chain with locations in Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville
Sea Level, Pass Christian
The Project Lounge, Biloxi
Mockingbird Cafe, Bay St. Louis
Keg and Barrel, Ocean Springs
Burger Burger, Biloxi
The Fillin’ Station, Biloxi
Government Street Grocery, Ocean Springs
Burger Box food truck, Ocean Springs
Huck’s Cove, Gautier
Edd’s Drive-In, Pascagoula and the Wade community
Adventures Pub, Biloxi
The Red Zone, Diamondhead
Rackhouse Steak & Spirits, Gulfport
Knuckleheads, Ocean Springs
Voting in the Savory 16 is open until 5 p.m. Thursday! If you can’t see the bracket below, click here.
Check back for Round Two: The Delicious 8 that will open on Friday, July 23.
