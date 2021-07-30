This MS Coast gas station is ‘worth the drive’ for its cheeseburger, Southern hospitality

Cheeseburger at The Honey Hole Convenience and Deli in Vancleave. Special to Sun Herald

If you find yourself on Highway 57 in Vancleave, it is hard to miss The Honey Hole.

In many ways it’s a typical convenience store with gas pumps, lots of beer and snacks inside, but when I saw the sign that said “BIG FAT JUICY CHEESEBURGERS,” you know I had to stop.

If you visit around mealtime, expect a crowd — that is always a good sign. But also expect to be welcomed with a big smile, and sincere small-town hospitality.

This is a family-run business and is frequented by families and lots of kids. In the summertime, they come for the ice cream, but the main attraction here is seriously good food.

I asked the co-owner Lauri Claxton (along with husband John), what were the bestsellers, and it took her a minute to come up with an answer. I had a look around, and everything looked good at The Honey Hole, but she said the burgers were popular, and in particularly the bacon double cheeseburger.

Most of the menu is served buffet-style, but the burgers, po-boys and sandwiches come out of the kitchen. The buffet was impressive, with lots of fried chicken, and all the classics you might expect, like red beans, hamburger steak and pork chops and a whole world of Southern sides.

I was also impressed with the barbecue, which Claxton assured me was smoked daily (day-old BBQ just does not get it!). Smoked chicken and ribs, Boston butt and ribs all looked amazing.

You also might want to check out the daily $8.99 special, which includes ribs and chicken on Sunday, red beans and pork chops on Monday, country fried steak on Tuesday, shepherd’s pie on Wednesday, hamburger steak with lima beans on Thursday, Friday it’s catfish and Saturday it’s ribs. This one of the few places I have ever encountered that has a seven-day-a-week special.

Well, you know I could not resist the bacon double cheeseburger, and am I ever glad that I did not resist temptation. It was huge, delicious and only $8.99, a stunningly low price for such a grand burger.

This burger alone makes this place worth the drive from anywhere on the Mississippi Coast.

Another great plus for the Honey Hole is the breakfast menu, which includes all the Southern classics you might want the most expensive one on the menu the breakfast plate, for only $4.99. Wow!

Small eggs and grits $1.99, hash browns $1.29, biscuit with chicken or steak $1.99 and biscuits and gravy $2.49! I do not know of a place anywhere where a good breakfast is so inexpensive.

I just cannot say too much about The Honey Hole. It is profoundly friendly, clean and well-kept, and the food is delicious.

This place is about as Southern as can be, with lots of pick-up trucks, work boots and genuine smiles.

Wherever you are in the coastal counties, gather the kids and neighbors, and find your way to The Honey Hole.

The Honey Hole Convenience and Deli

Location: 1001 MS Highway 57, Vancleave

Hours: 2 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday–Friday, 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday

Contact: 228-826-2066 or https://www.facebook.com/HoneyHoleConvenienceDeli/