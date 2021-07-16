New food truck on MS Coast offers ‘innovative’ eats like Birria Ritos, peach cobbler rolls

Ashley Lively and John Mallett were tired of working for other people and had always dreamed of going out on their own and opening a food truck.

Like so many people, the difficult times we have recently endured forced them to ask the question, “If not now, when?” They pooled their savings and put together one of the best-looking food truck kitchens I have ever seen.

It is compact but lacks for nothing, and, surprisingly, they did the work themselves. There is nothing at all homemade about this kitchen, it is as professional as can be found anywhere.

I caught up with Coasty’s at the Fly Llama brewery in Biloxi, which if you have never been, offers some of the best local brews to be found.

It’s hard to think of a better combination: a really good food truck, with a thoughtfully developed menu, and a local craft brewery. Make sure you look check out Coasty’s Facebook page and visit them when they are here again. It will be worth the wait.

I do like the menu Coasty’s put together. It is concise, but when the food is this good, a few well-thought out selections will cover all the bases.

The Jam’N Burger is a good example. It’s a beef patty with cheddar cheese, bacon jam, pickles, grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and garlic aioli. Sounds good, right?

I also tried the Birria Ritos, which is a beef steak burrito with mixed cheese, fresh pico, Coasty’s sour cream and — I really like this idea — a Birria consume for dipping.

The smoked brisket tacos are one of the bestsellers, and with brisket this good, there is no wonder that this delicious combination is so popular.

The smoked tuna dip, the Island Chick Wrap and the Peppa Burger round out the menu and all looked tormentingly good.

The Coasty Rolls are an innovative addition to this menu that are also bestsellers. Coasty Rolls are, of course, a take on the classic egg roll, but just better.

I tried the spinach and artichoke rolls and found them delicious. You can also choose from buffalo chicken, and, if you have a sweet tooth, peach cobbler, apple pie and blueberry cobbler.

Another part of the menu that I thought creative, is the combination of fries and toppings. You can choose from five sauces, like soy glaze and bacon jam, ten veggies (go for the jalapenos!), five cheeses and five sweet toppings, like cinnamon sugar. Fries like this can be a meal unto themselves.

Many of our restaurants on the Coast have survived the COVID mess by being innovative, and Coasty’s is doing as good a job as any I have encountered.

Combine innovation, homemade almost everything and a passion for cooking, and the results are going to be over the top.

Coasty’s Food Truck

Location: See Facebook page for location and times, https://www.facebook.com/coastysfoodtruck

Contact: 228-209-3289