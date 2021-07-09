This airport eatery on the MS Gulf Coast is known for its perfect onion rings, unique views

Caption 2 Cheeseburger and onion rings.

Caption 3 Blackened red fish salad

Looking for a really unique place to take the kids for lunch?

Want to find a restaurant with an amazing view? Or maybe you would like to find a place where you can meet interesting people? Well, the Jet A Way Café at the Stennis international Airport just might be the place.

The café is located in the terminal and has wraparound windows that looks out over the tarmac and a variety of interesting planes parked there.

On my visit there were four Air Force propeller driven trainers (I got to watch the pilots make their pre-flight inspection and take off), a Coast Guard C-130, a couple of Air Force VIP jets and two Ospreys bound for Japan.

I was also told that on a busy day there may be as many as 25 planes parked there. I don’t know about you, but I am fascinated to watch a busy runway, and getting to enjoy the activity while having lunch is pretty cool too.

Besides the interesting view, the Jet-A-Way is often full of pilots and crew members, some military, some civilian, and I was also told an astronaut or two just might show up any time.

How cool would it be to have a meal in a place with so much going on, and a good menu as well?

The Jet-A-Way menu is well-balanced and offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options. The food is well-prepared and plated, and most of it is made from scratch.

There is a daily special to tempt you, and on the day I was there it was a redfish salad, which came with a cilantro lime vinaigrette. The other special was blackened shrimp tacos.

The hand-cut and battered onion rings are perhaps what this place is most famous for. I have never seen a better-looking basket of onion rings anywhere!

This place is also known for a good burger, there is only one on the menu, but it is a classic. And if you get the onion rings as a side you will have a meal you will long remember.

There are also shrimp, catfish and chicken baskets and almost a dozen po-boys and sandwiches, including my favorites, roast beef, Philly cheese, and shrimp.

I like nothing better than to make a meal of sides (called pre-flights here!), and the Jet-A-Way has seven to choose from. How can you go wrong with onion rings, sweet potato fries and homemade mac and cheese?

I am not sure I have ever been to a more interesting place for lunch! The view is intriguing, and you never know what kind of plane is going to touch down, or a pilot from who knows where walk in.

The food is solid, fairly priced and I’ll bet anything that your kids and the rest of the family will love this place.

Jet-A-Way Cafe

Location: 7250 Stennis Airport Road, inside Million Air terminal at Stennis International Airport

Info: 228-463-2380 or https://www.facebook.com/Million-Air-Stennis-866970000045155/

Hours: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday and Sunday