Boat or drive to this ‘funky, laid-back place’ with good food on the Pascagoula River

Huck’s Cove truly is a one-of-a-kind place.

You can come by jet ski or boat, or more conventionally in the family car. If you come by car, you will park in a lot shaded by Live oaks, go down a few steps and into a hobbit-like room, complete with swings, that will lead you to the deck or the inside restaurant.

It is a family sort of bar and grill, but I think more importantly it is welcoming, friendly and comfortable place.

I immediately thought that I could spend an entire afternoon at Huck’s, it’s got that good of a feel to it. It is funky, with a huge, meandering deck, the walls painted aqua with yellow stripes. There are lots of car tags on the walls, nautical memorabilia, shaded seating and tables in the direct sun, but that will have to wait for fall.

There is no rush about this place, it is definitely not fast food, but it is really good food and worth waiting for.

The menu is burger-heavy, so you know I was happy, and I did like the appetizer selection, with seventeen options.

The fried dill pickles, fried green tomato and the fried mushrooms all came highly recommended. My friend, Taylor Gifford, and I tried the mushrooms, and they were delicious, crispy and surprisingly juicy.

I chose the BaDaBing Burger and found it first rate. It was loaded with caramelized onions, jalapenos, bacon and mozzarella cheese — it was a great combination. The Cajun fries that came with the burger were just delicious, perfectly cooked.

I was pleased to see a quarter-pound hot dog on the menu (fried or boiled). I just don’t understand why so few places on the Coast have a good hot dog.

There was also the usual run of po-boys to choose from, and while a shrimp po-boy is usually the bestseller, I was told that the oyster was amazing. I’ll put that on the list for next time, as there surely will be a next time.

How can I tell you about a funky, laid-back place called Huck’s, that is on a river, without making the obvious connection to the “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” the classic Mark Twain novel. There could not be a more perfect metaphor for Huck’s, it’s a lazy boat ride, drifting down a slow-moving river.

It is peaceful, no overly loud music. It’s friendly, and I can’t think of a better place to spend a summer’s afternoon. Boats, kids and dogs all seemed welcomed too, so it’s my kind of place.

Huck’s Cove

Location: 3000 Oak Street, Gautier

Phone: 228-497-4309 or http://huckscove.com/

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday