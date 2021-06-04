22 restaurants on MS Gulf Coast with outdoor dining, patios and waterfront views

Restaurants with outdoor seating have always been around, but with the restrictions the pandemic levied on us, they are more common than ever.

And it’s a good bet that they are going to stay around.

Outdoor seating just makes good sense in a beach side restaurant, as it does for a sidewalk café, but people are more health-conscious than ever and every restaurant on the Coast that could figure out how to add those much-desired outside seats has done so.

Here is a list of a few noteworthy patios and outdoor spaces. It isn’t inclusive, but covers a good cross-section.

The BBQ Depot

The BBQ Depot is a new barbecue restaurant on Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

126 Blaze Ave., Bay St Louis

228-344-3244

https://www.thebbqdepotbsl.com

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday–Saturday

This new barbecue place in Bay St. Louis is already a hit. Seating on the street and in a back courtyard. Good barbecue and friendly service.

The Blind Tiger

The Blind Tiger restaurant on the beach in Biloxi offers indoor and outdoor dining. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

119 North Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis

228-220-0162

https://theblindtigerbsl.com/

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

265 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

228-207-5240

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday

One of the most popular beachside hangouts on the Coast. Great raised deck, with a beautiful view of the beach and Mississippi Sound. Specializes in tacos, burgers and po-boys.

200 North Beach

Bay St. Louis draws crowds with its downtown scene. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

200 North Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis

228-467-9388

https://www.200northbeach.com/

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday

A classy restaurant with New Orleans-style balcony on the second floor.

Shaggy’s

Shaggy’s in Gulfport is near the aquarium and downtown. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File





120 Herin Ave., Pass Christian

228-452-9939

https://shaggys.com/

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Other locations in Biloxi, Gulfport, Pensacola and the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson

Known for great tacos, platters, flatbreads and creative dishes like lobster mac and cheese and burgers made with certified Angus beef on sourdough buns. Great place to hang out and watch the day go by.

Sea Level

Sea Level is beachside in Pass Christian. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

3 South Herin, Pass Christian

228-493-5999

http://sealevelpasschristian.com/

11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday–Sunday

Located on the sand beach, a funky cottage with picnic tables and umbrellas. Sit and enjoy good food with your toes in the sand.

Steve’s Marina Restaurant

Diners enjoy a meal on the deck overlooking the harbor at Steve’s Marina Restaurant in Long Beach in 2005. Tammy Smith Sun Herald

213 East Beach Blvd., Long Beach

228-265-7730

https://www.facebook.com/Steves-Marina-Restaurant-139808956097367

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Sunday

Another great waterside restaurant in Long Beach, great view of the harbor, and Cat Island to the south. Famous for great steaks and local seafood.

Patio 44

Patio 44 has a large, covered patio. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

1244 24th Ave., Gulfport

228-265-7101

https://patiofortyfour.com/

10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10:45 - 11 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

124 Main Street Biloxi

228-207-2628

Two locations on the Coast, Gulfport and Biloxi, both in the heart of downtown. Check out the patio and fountain, for a great, relaxing place to dine. Upscale menu, with local favorites, seafood and steaks.

Orchid Indian Cuisine

Orchid Indian Cuisine has an outdoor patio in Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

63 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport

228-206-1162

https://orchidms.com/home

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday

A jewel hidden away in Hardy Court shopping center. Authentic Indian food, healthy and delicious with a patio at the front entrance. Also has a great dine-in lunch special for just $9.99.

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Whether you dine inside or outside at Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar Gulfport, you get a view of the beach and the Mississippi Sound. Tammy Smith Sun Herald

942 Beach Drive, Gulfport

228-284-3710

https://www.felixs.com/

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday

A New Orleans-style oyster bar with a great view of the beach from a raised deck.

The Reef Biloxi

Artist Marty Wilson, left, and restauranteur Rob Stinson teamed up to create one the largest murals in the state at Stinson’s The Reef restaurant in Biloxi. JOHN FTIZHUGH SUN HERALD

1749 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

228-206-7075

http://thereefbiloxi.com/

11 a.m. -10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday

One of the most popular beachside restaurants and bar on the Coast. Plenty of room, delicious food, with an emphasis on fresh seafood served in an innovative style and a very cool sky bar too.

White Pillars

With its sprawling 12,000 square feet of space, White Pillars restaurant in Biloxi has room to spread out. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

1696 Beach Blvd., Biloxi

228-207-0885

https://biloxiwhitepillars.com/

closed Monday, 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday

A Biloxi tradition that has been restored and brought back to life by a James Beard-nominated chef and owner. One of the most beautiful restaurants in the state, with outside dining that looks out over Highway 90 and the beach.

Greenhouse Biloxi

Greenhouse Biloxi on Howard Avenue is now easy to spot with a coat of pink paint. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

152 George E. Ohr Street Biloxi

228-327-0579

https://biscuitsprings.com/

closed Sunday-Monday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday

A spin-off from the famous Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs. Known for innovative biscuits, great sandwiches, soups, quiche, coffee and beer. Plenty of seating in the green space in front of the shop.

Desporte’s Seafood and Café

You can’t miss the new location of Desportes Seafood & Cafe on Caillavet Street in Biloxi, just look for the big wooden water tower. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

197 Caillavet Street Biloxi

228-400-9100

https://www.facebook.com/DesporteSeafoodLLC/

7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday

The Desporte family has been in the seafood business for generations. Look for great po-boys and other seafood dishes, and a very cool front porch, suitable for rain or shine.

The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station

The Fillin’ Station is a late-night staple in Biloxi. Ariel Cobbert Special to the Sun Herald

692 Howard Ave., Biloxi

228-435-2522

https://www.facebook.com/OleBiloxiFillinStation/

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday

A true Biloxi tradition and hangout for locals for many years. Great daily specials, burgers and famed crawfish when in season. Outside seating under the roof that once covered the gas pumps and on the patio.

Eat Drink Love

604 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs

228-217-7160

https://www.eatdrinklovecatering.com/

closed Sunday-Monday , 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday

Sit on the front porch, the patio or the side yard under the shady trees. Great food and a very cool bar next door with a bygone theme of the gangster days of old.

Charred

A masked waiter at Charred in Ocean Springs takes a couples order on their patio Saturday, May 9, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

1019 Government Street, Ocean Springs

228-447-3928

https://www.charredos.com/

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday

A great steak and oyster restaurant has some of the classiest outside seating with a covered area on the side and café-style seating in the front. Great and innovative food.

Mosaic Tapas Bar & Restaurant

Mosaic Restaurant & Bar has undergone a makeover on Government Street in downtown Ocean Springs. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

1010 Government St., Ocean Springs

228-818-9885

https://www.mosaictapasrestaurant.com/

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday

One of the most popular hangouts in Ocean Springs’ entertainment district. Covered outside seating, great service and a fun place to dine or just hangout.

Government Street Grocery

Government Street Grocery is in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

1210 Government St., Ocean Springs

228-818-9410

https://www.facebook.com/The-Government-Street-Grocery-288438943516/

Monday closed, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday

A very cool place for a killer-good burger. Plenty of outside seating.

Murky Waters BBQ

A Murky Waters waitress served customers on their patio in May 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

1212 Government St., Ocean Springs

228-215-1114

https://www.murkywatersbbq.com/

11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday–Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday

This is a barbecue place that is a wildly popular place to hang out. Go check out the burnt ends and covered outside seating suitable for almost any weather.

The Lady May

The Lady May is a new restaurant on Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs, where The Shrimp Factory was previously located. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

708 Washington St., Ocean Springs

228-872-8478

https://www.facebook.com/TheLadyMayOS/

4-9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

The newest hot spot in Ocean springs with outside dining in the shade or in the sun. You will love the great service and beautifully prepared food.

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Mugshots Grill & Bar in D’Iberville has small side porch for outside seating, and all the locations have outside seating in various configurations. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

4001 Promenade Pkwy, D’Iberville

228-207-1746

https://www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com/

10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday–Sunday

Other locations Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Gulfport

One of the best burger places on the Coast, in fact they call themselves a “burger restaurant.” Also known for crazy-good nachos. Has a small side porch for outside seating (all locations have outside seating in various configurations).

Tony’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering

Tony’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering is a relatively new barbecue joint in Gautier that is fast making a name for itself in the barbecue world. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald