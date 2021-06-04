Restaurant News & Reviews

22 restaurants on MS Gulf Coast with outdoor dining, patios and waterfront views

By Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Restaurants with outdoor seating have always been around, but with the restrictions the pandemic levied on us, they are more common than ever.

And it’s a good bet that they are going to stay around.

Outdoor seating just makes good sense in a beach side restaurant, as it does for a sidewalk café, but people are more health-conscious than ever and every restaurant on the Coast that could figure out how to add those much-desired outside seats has done so.

Here is a list of a few noteworthy patios and outdoor spaces. It isn’t inclusive, but covers a good cross-section.

The BBQ Depot

bbqdepot1.JPG
The BBQ Depot is a new barbecue restaurant on Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

The Blind Tiger

tbt 04
The Blind Tiger restaurant on the beach in Biloxi offers indoor and outdoor dining. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

200 North Beach

bay is back01
Bay St. Louis draws crowds with its downtown scene. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com

Shaggy’s

Shaggy's12
Shaggy’s in Gulfport is near the aquarium and downtown. John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File


Sea Level

Sea Level building.jpg
Sea Level is beachside in Pass Christian. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

Steve’s Marina Restaurant

0519 EATS-Steve’s Marina P4.JPG
Diners enjoy a meal on the deck overlooking the harbor at Steve’s Marina Restaurant in Long Beach in 2005. Tammy Smith Sun Herald

Patio 44

Patio 44 Gulfport.JPG
Patio 44 has a large, covered patio. Julian Brunt Special to the Sun Herald

Orchid Indian Cuisine

Orchid.JPG
Orchid Indian Cuisine has an outdoor patio in Hardy Court Shopping Center in Gulfport. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar

0728 Eats3
Whether you dine inside or outside at Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar Gulfport, you get a view of the beach and the Mississippi Sound. Tammy Smith Sun Herald

The Reef Biloxi

1229_bilo_newsmakers05.jpg
Artist Marty Wilson, left, and restauranteur Rob Stinson teamed up to create one the largest murals in the state at Stinson’s The Reef restaurant in Biloxi. JOHN FTIZHUGH SUN HERALD

White Pillars

white pillars 2
With its sprawling 12,000 square feet of space, White Pillars restaurant in Biloxi has room to spread out. Mary Perez meperez@sunherald.com

Greenhouse Biloxi

GreenhouseBL.JPG
Greenhouse Biloxi on Howard Avenue is now easy to spot with a coat of pink paint. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Desporte’s Seafood and Café

desporte1.JPG
You can’t miss the new location of Desportes Seafood & Cafe on Caillavet Street in Biloxi, just look for the big wooden water tower. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station

IMG_0972
The Fillin’ Station is a late-night staple in Biloxi. Ariel Cobbert Special to the Sun Herald

Eat Drink Love

Charred

charred
A masked waiter at Charred in Ocean Springs takes a couples order on their patio Saturday, May 9, 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

Mosaic Tapas Bar & Restaurant

mosaic1.JPG
Mosaic Restaurant & Bar has undergone a makeover on Government Street in downtown Ocean Springs. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Government Street Grocery

Government Street
Government Street Grocery is in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. Tim Isbell ttisbell@sunherald.com

Murky Waters BBQ

masked server Murkey Waters.jpg
A Murky Waters waitress served customers on their patio in May 2020. Alyssa Newton anewton@sunherald.com

The Lady May

ladymay1.JPG
The Lady May is a new restaurant on Washington Avenue in downtown Ocean Springs, where The Shrimp Factory was previously located. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Mugshots Grill & Bar

Mugshots.JPG
Mugshots Grill & Bar in D’Iberville has small side porch for outside seating, and all the locations have outside seating in various configurations. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald

Tony’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering

Tony’s.JPG
Tony’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering is a relatively new barbecue joint in Gautier that is fast making a name for itself in the barbecue world. Julian Brunt Special to Sun Herald
