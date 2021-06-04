Restaurant News & Reviews
22 restaurants on MS Gulf Coast with outdoor dining, patios and waterfront views
Restaurants with outdoor seating have always been around, but with the restrictions the pandemic levied on us, they are more common than ever.
And it’s a good bet that they are going to stay around.
Outdoor seating just makes good sense in a beach side restaurant, as it does for a sidewalk café, but people are more health-conscious than ever and every restaurant on the Coast that could figure out how to add those much-desired outside seats has done so.
Here is a list of a few noteworthy patios and outdoor spaces. It isn’t inclusive, but covers a good cross-section.
The BBQ Depot
126 Blaze Ave., Bay St Louis
- 228-344-3244
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- This new barbecue place in Bay St. Louis is already a hit. Seating on the street and in a back courtyard. Good barbecue and friendly service.
The Blind Tiger
- 119 North Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis
- 228-220-0162
- https://theblindtigerbsl.com/
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
- 265 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
- 228-207-5240
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- One of the most popular beachside hangouts on the Coast. Great raised deck, with a beautiful view of the beach and Mississippi Sound. Specializes in tacos, burgers and po-boys.
200 North Beach
- 200 North Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis
- 228-467-9388
- https://www.200northbeach.com/
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- A classy restaurant with New Orleans-style balcony on the second floor.
Shaggy’s
- 120 Herin Ave., Pass Christian
- 228-452-9939
- https://shaggys.com/
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday
- Other locations in Biloxi, Gulfport, Pensacola and the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson
- Known for great tacos, platters, flatbreads and creative dishes like lobster mac and cheese and burgers made with certified Angus beef on sourdough buns. Great place to hang out and watch the day go by.
Sea Level
- 3 South Herin, Pass Christian
- 228-493-5999
- http://sealevelpasschristian.com/
- 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday–Sunday
- Located on the sand beach, a funky cottage with picnic tables and umbrellas. Sit and enjoy good food with your toes in the sand.
Steve’s Marina Restaurant
- 213 East Beach Blvd., Long Beach
- 228-265-7730
- https://www.facebook.com/Steves-Marina-Restaurant-139808956097367
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Monday, closed Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. Sunday
- Another great waterside restaurant in Long Beach, great view of the harbor, and Cat Island to the south. Famous for great steaks and local seafood.
Patio 44
- 1244 24th Ave., Gulfport
- 228-265-7101
- https://patiofortyfour.com/
- 10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 10:45 - 11 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
- 124 Main Street Biloxi
- 228-207-2628
- Two locations on the Coast, Gulfport and Biloxi, both in the heart of downtown. Check out the patio and fountain, for a great, relaxing place to dine. Upscale menu, with local favorites, seafood and steaks.
Orchid Indian Cuisine
- 63 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport
- 228-206-1162
- https://orchidms.com/home
- 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday
- A jewel hidden away in Hardy Court shopping center. Authentic Indian food, healthy and delicious with a patio at the front entrance. Also has a great dine-in lunch special for just $9.99.
Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar
- 942 Beach Drive, Gulfport
- 228-284-3710
- https://www.felixs.com/
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- A New Orleans-style oyster bar with a great view of the beach from a raised deck.
The Reef Biloxi
- 1749 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
- 228-206-7075
- http://thereefbiloxi.com/
- 11 a.m. -10 p.m. Monday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
- One of the most popular beachside restaurants and bar on the Coast. Plenty of room, delicious food, with an emphasis on fresh seafood served in an innovative style and a very cool sky bar too.
White Pillars
- 1696 Beach Blvd., Biloxi
- 228-207-0885
- https://biloxiwhitepillars.com/
- closed Monday, 4:30-9 p.m. Tuesday, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday
- A Biloxi tradition that has been restored and brought back to life by a James Beard-nominated chef and owner. One of the most beautiful restaurants in the state, with outside dining that looks out over Highway 90 and the beach.
Greenhouse Biloxi
- 152 George E. Ohr Street Biloxi
- 228-327-0579
- https://biscuitsprings.com/
- closed Sunday-Monday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Tuesday–Saturday
- A spin-off from the famous Greenhouse on Porter in Ocean Springs. Known for innovative biscuits, great sandwiches, soups, quiche, coffee and beer. Plenty of seating in the green space in front of the shop.
Desporte’s Seafood and Café
- 197 Caillavet Street Biloxi
- 228-400-9100
- https://www.facebook.com/DesporteSeafoodLLC/
- 7 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday
- The Desporte family has been in the seafood business for generations. Look for great po-boys and other seafood dishes, and a very cool front porch, suitable for rain or shine.
The Ole Biloxi Fillin’ Station
- 692 Howard Ave., Biloxi
- 228-435-2522
- https://www.facebook.com/OleBiloxiFillinStation/
- 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Monday to Sunday
- A true Biloxi tradition and hangout for locals for many years. Great daily specials, burgers and famed crawfish when in season. Outside seating under the roof that once covered the gas pumps and on the patio.
Eat Drink Love
- 604 Porter Ave., Ocean Springs
- 228-217-7160
- https://www.eatdrinklovecatering.com/
- closed Sunday-Monday , 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday
- Sit on the front porch, the patio or the side yard under the shady trees. Great food and a very cool bar next door with a bygone theme of the gangster days of old.
Charred
- 1019 Government Street, Ocean Springs
- 228-447-3928
- https://www.charredos.com/
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday
- A great steak and oyster restaurant has some of the classiest outside seating with a covered area on the side and café-style seating in the front. Great and innovative food.
Mosaic Tapas Bar & Restaurant
- 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs
- 228-818-9885
- https://www.mosaictapasrestaurant.com/
- 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Sunday
- One of the most popular hangouts in Ocean Springs’ entertainment district. Covered outside seating, great service and a fun place to dine or just hangout.
Government Street Grocery
- 1210 Government St., Ocean Springs
- 228-818-9410
- https://www.facebook.com/The-Government-Street-Grocery-288438943516/
- Monday closed, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m. - 1 a.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday
- A very cool place for a killer-good burger. Plenty of outside seating.
Murky Waters BBQ
- 1212 Government St., Ocean Springs
- 228-215-1114
- https://www.murkywatersbbq.com/
- 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday–Tuesday, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Wednesday–Thursday, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. Saturday
- This is a barbecue place that is a wildly popular place to hang out. Go check out the burnt ends and covered outside seating suitable for almost any weather.
The Lady May
- 708 Washington St., Ocean Springs
- 228-872-8478
- https://www.facebook.com/TheLadyMayOS/
- 4-9 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Tuesday–Thursday, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday
- The newest hot spot in Ocean springs with outside dining in the shade or in the sun. You will love the great service and beautifully prepared food.
Mugshots Grill & Bar
- 4001 Promenade Pkwy, D’Iberville
- 228-207-1746
- https://www.mugshotsgrillandbar.com/
- 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday–Sunday
- Other locations Hattiesburg, Biloxi and Gulfport
- One of the best burger places on the Coast, in fact they call themselves a “burger restaurant.” Also known for crazy-good nachos. Has a small side porch for outside seating (all locations have outside seating in various configurations).
Tony’s Smokehouse BBQ & Catering
- 3813 U.S. 90, Gautier
- 228-215-3824
- https://www.facebook.com/Tonys-Smokehouse-BBQ-Catering-115328590367148/
- closed Sunday–Monday, 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. Friday–Saturday
- A relatively new barbecue joint in Gautier that is fast making a name for itself in the barbecue world. Outside seating on the front porch.
Comments