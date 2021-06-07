Where’s the best place to get a sno-ball on the Coast? Tell us your favorite spots.

Snow Booger co-owner Julie Bond makes a snow booger at a pop up at Edgewater Mall on August 15, 2017. Vote for your favorite sno-ball business on the Mississippi Coast in the Sun Herald poll. amccoy@sunherald.com

It’s officially sno-ball season, South Mississippi.

The Sun Herald wants to know where you go to get your favorite sweet treat.

Whether it’s a traditional shaved ice with one classic flavor or a unique twist with interesting toppings and additions, respond to our survey now to tell us who has the best sno-ball on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

From Bay St. Louis to Pascagoula, we want to hear about the best from your part of the Coast.

Last week, the Sun Herald asked about your favorite sno-ball flavors and toppings. Here are the results:

Most voters liked an “other” flavor, beating out wedding cake, banana, tiger’s blood and rainbow.

81% of voters said they like Coast sno-balls and don’t have any desire to drive to New Orleans to get one.

An overwhelming number of voters prefer condensed milk on top, rather than a “stuffed” sno-ball with ice cream.

Vote for your favorite sno-ball business below. If you’re having trouble seeing the survey, click here.