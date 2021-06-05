Sno-ball season is here, Mississippi Gulf Coast. Tell us your favorites!

It may not be June 21 yet, but summer is already here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

From Bay St. Louis to Biloxi to Ocean Springs, residents and tourists are enjoying the beaches, sun and local restaurants.

And as the temperatures get hotter, so do the sweet treat offerings in South Mississippi.

Whether you call them sno-balls, sno-cones or shaved ice, the frozen concoctions are often served in food truck-esque stands and come in a variety of flavors.

Many businesses have also gotten creative by adding candy toppings, unique flavor combinations and more to their sweet treats. Others, though, still opt for a classic shaved ice sno-ball.

As we get ready to eat our weight in sno-balls, we want to hear from you.