This axe-throwing spot in Biloxi has a grill with a ‘monster’ sandwich, fruity pickles

The Eats column has covered a lot of restaurant venues over the years, but this just may be a first.

Exactly what is Skål? Well, believe it or not it is an ax throwing company, a recreation spot, part sports bar and part grill.

Ax throwing? No kidding! Ax throwing is actually a competitive sport in this country with each participant getting ten chances at hitting the wooden bull’s eye. And it is physical enough to build up a healthy appetite too.

Skål is located in the View Marche, a part of town that is fast reviving. I saw the menu online and decided to give it a try.

It is an old building that has been rehabbed, but the high ceilings were kept and lots of the old brick work is visible too. It’s good to see the old part of town take on life again.

I visited recently with a friend, and we enjoyed our visit, and did see a variety of people ax throwing, including families with kids. Even if you think this sport is not for you, it is a cool place to people watch and get a bite to eat while you are at it.

The first thing that caught my eye on the menu was the Cool-Ade pickle spears. The menu called it a “hip” idea, but the good folks in the Mississippi Delta have been making Kool-Aid pickles for years. Still, it is a fun idea.

The major attraction on the menu is the Full on Berserker, described as a monster sandwich, and it certainly was huge. It is made with smoked chicken, mango aioli (another idea I like), smoked pork and one of my all-time favorite BBQ sauces made by my friends at Smokehouse BBQ, jalapenos, sweet pineapple, on a Hawaiian bun and a side of Cool-Ade pickles.

Another menu item that looked worth a try was the Cheesy Garlic Bread Boats. Made from Biloxi’s Le Bakery French bread, split buttered, loaded with cheese and your choice of marinara sauce or sour cream. It looked like a seriously messy but delicious treat.

That was way too much sandwich for us, so we chose the Sail West Sliders, and the Isle of the gods nachos. The sliders, also served on Hawaiian buns, smoked pulled pork, the same mango aioli and BBQ sauce. The nachos were made with three cheeses, more smoked pulled pork, sour cream and BBQ sauce.

The food was good, and we enjoyed watching the ax throwers do their thing, but one small warning: this is not a quiet place to sit and chat, the axes thwacking onto the wooded targets makes quite a noise, especially when this place is crowded. But it’s still fun. Give it a try!

Skål Axe Throwing

Location: 808 Howard Avenue, Biloxi

Phone: 228-365-2298

Hours: closed Monday-Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday -Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday–Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday