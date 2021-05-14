This MS Coast sports bar has ‘one of the best’ cheeseburgers ever, food writer says

Val’s Sports Bar & Grill is on Government Street in Ocean Springs. Special to Sun Herald

Val’s has been around for a while, but a few years ago they moved to a better location, almost in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs.

It is a classic sports bar and grill, with lots of TV’s always showing the games of the day, dart boards on the walls, and a very cool patio facing busy Government Street. If you are thinking that a sports bar is just not right for you, I suggest you think again.

Val Nygaard moved to the Coast from Maine in 1992 but didn’t open Val’s until 2013. It’s a pleasant place, comfortable and welcoming, and you will meet people of all ages and occupations here.

It is the quintessential neighborhood meeting place, and you certainly do not have to be a sports fan to go.

But let me make this very clear, if you are a burger fan, like I am, you better get to Val’s just as quick as you can.

I’ll get to the menu in a moment, but let me tell you, the cheeseburger and fries I had there on an early-Monday lunch break was one of the best I have ever had.

A great burger is a combination of excellence: it’s the right bun, perfect seasoning, hand-formed patty that’s juicy and never dry, and the toppings are plentiful.

Val’s has six burgers to choose from and there’s nothing extravagant about any of them, they are all pretty simple, just the basics. I got the Redskins Burger, with American cheese, bacon and sauteed onions and a big order of hand-cut and perfectly seasoned and cooked fries.

It was simply delicious, and I left not a crumb on the plate.

Val’s also has 10 starters that are as simple and basic as the burgers. Fried okra, cheese sticks, you know the drill.

Val’s also offers nachos, a few po-boys and sandwiches and — I was glad to see — a plate with two sausage dogs with peppers and onions.

There are also daily specials, with Monday and Tuesday being chef’s choice. On my visit it was a good-looking sausage po-boy. Wednesday is meatloaf, Thursday is your choice of a fried or grilled pork chop and Friday is a fish, shrimp or combo.

The bestsellers on the menu are the burgers, club sandwich and the Philly cheese steak. During the season, crawfish are featured on Sunday, from 2 p.m. until they sell out (and they will).

Val’s was a delightful surprise for me. I am not a sport bar kind of guy, but I guess I am going to have to mend my ways.

Val’s is friendly, has great service, good prices and killer-good burgers. I am going back for seconds soon!

Val’s Sports Bar & Grill

Location: 1601 Government Street, Ocean Springs

Phone: 228-327-9210

Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. daily