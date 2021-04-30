This D’Iberville milkshake bar has ‘seriously over the top’ ice cream

Fickle spring is upon us, but those amazingly hot and humid days that Mississippi is known for are at the door.

Southerners are famous for enjoying a refreshing glass of iced tea on a hot day, but here is one better! The Yard Milkshake Bar in D’Iberville has an amazing menu of milkshakes, sundaes, ice cream, edible cookie dough, ice cream floats, specialty bowls and a list of toppings that will set you back on your heels.

It’s a pleasant shop, with high ceilings, wooden floors and dark wooden tables and chairs. There is also a bar for those that don’t want to sit at a table, and a sign on the wall proclaiming, “The Yard,” in bright light bulbs lightens up the place.

I also like the glass display case, so you can check out the ice cream selection — and it is substantial — and watch your shake or float being made. All in all, it is a good vibe.

The menu is huge! But make sure to start out by looking at the monthly specials. On my visit, there were four to choose from, including one called “Nature’s Cereal,” which was made with coconut and strawberry ice cream with strawberry drizzle, in a vanilla iced jar rolled in almonds and topped with whipped cream, mixed berried and strawberry drizzle.

Wow! See what I mean? This placed is seriously over the top.

The first part of the menu is all about milk shakes and sundaes, with 18 choices. I love the imaginative titles, like Cookie Butter Me Up, Peanut butter Brownie Bliss and Cookie Monster.

Next is a listing of more than 30 ice cream flavors, my favorites being Banana Pudding, Key Lime Pie and Praline Pecan.

Next comes eight kinds of eatable cookie dough, with the suggestion of mix and matching dough and ice cream. The possibilities seem endless.

The next page is milkshakes, floats and scooped ice cream with more than 50 toppings.

There are also almost 20 specialty bowls that are as imaginative as any I have ever seen. The Strawberry Cream Cheesecake stood out to me, with strawberry cheesecake ice cream, topped with whipped cream, strawberry topping, crushed Graham crackers, and a slice of New York cheesecake. No! I am not making this up!

There are also loaded floats, and a secret menu that you must check out yourself.

The Yard is a sweet lover’s dream come true. I checked out the Strawberry and Ice Cream Cheesecake and the Mississippi Mud pint specials and was simply overwhelmed.

I do love ice cream, and the next time I get the craving, I know where I am going! Put this one on your list.

The Yard Milkshake Bar

Location: 3840 Promenade Pkwy Unit Number 02, D’Iberville

Contact: 228-967-7537 or https://www.theyardmilkshakebar.com/diberville-menu

Hours: noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday