Are Coast food trucks finally flourishing? This new one takes cheese to the next level

The food truck and trailer scene seems to be on the up-swing on the Mississippi Coast.

It is an odd phenomenon that so many new food trucks, and small restaurants for that matter, have decided to open in such uncertain times.

Conventional wisdom would say to wait for things to settle down, but in all the new eateries I have encountered the attitude has been, “If not now, when?”

The other commonalities that I have found is some serious culinary innovation and, perhaps not so surprising, all are first-time restaurateurs. All have also had an almost lifelong dream of owning their own place, and all have been told by their friends for years that they should open a restaurant.

But I have got to tell you, even with a serious lack of experience, I have been impressed, and that goes for Frankie Faye’s Good Eatin’ too.

I stumbled upon Frankie Faye’s at the new District Green in downtown Biloxi. It is the very cool mini-park next to the Greenhouse’s Biloxi location, where concerts are being held and food trucks often park.

It was the food truck’s soft opening, and it was a grand success. When I drove by the first time, it was too busy to get an interview, and it wasn’t until six hours later that things slowed down. I would call that a very successful opening.

Frankie Faye’s is all about cheesesteaks, but with a little variety to boot. The Original, which is a classic cheesesteak, has steak, cheese, onions and is served on a 9-inch hoagie roll.

There are also three cheese options: provolone, cheese sauce and pepper jack.

The hoagie is not often found on the Coast, but is a welcomed addition. There are twelve hoagie/sandwich options, four with steak, four with chicken, and one with ham and turkey, and three served on Texas toast.

There are also a few hot dogs offered.

That’s a fair amount to choose from, and being the traditionalist that I am, the Original was my first choice. It was chocked full of all the good things that go into a cheesesteak hoagie, and delicious.

For just $9, it was quite a meal. The Caliente has the addition of jalapenos, and the Surf and Turf adds shrimp.

I had to try the Surf and Turf, and it was very good indeed.

The Buffalo chicken hoagie and the hot ham with turkey looked really good too. The grilled cheese, grilled bacon and cheese and the BLT on Texas toast were innovative and simple additions.

I am delighted to see the Coast’s food truck trade finally flourish. It has been a hesitant movement to be sure, with Ocean Springs the epicenter, small as it has been.

I am super excited to see the District Green get started, and as the Vieux Marche slowly revives, and new businesses open, I am sure it will one day soon be the heart of old Biloxi again.

Frankie Faye’s Good Eatin’

Location: See Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/frankiefayes for times and locations of the food truck

Contact: frankiefayes@yahoo.com