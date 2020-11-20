The Coast’s newest food truck is a Black-owned business offering healthy wraps, salads

The food truck scene on the Coast seems to be constantly expanding and contracting.

There is a small food truck court in Ocean Springs that seems popular, and a scattering of trucks around the Coast. The only place has any real concentration of food trucks is Keesler Air Force Base, and they seem to keep a big handful busy all the time.

But I am happy to tell you the Coast has a new addition.

The new food truck on the Coast, and man oh man, have they got things wrapped up, is Klassy Wrappers. It’s all about wraps, but these are not your standard plain-Jane wraps, these are, well, classy!

The custom food trailer is pretty cool too. Its black and gray, and to make things even cooler, the black is painted on chalkboard, so owners Rhiann and Christie Morgan can tag their trailer any way they want. It’s a unique idea, and I like it.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The trailer is not the only unique quality of this mobile eatery. For starters, you have your choice of wraps: honey wheat, jalapeno cheddar and golden spinach. The menu is not huge, but very well thought-out.

There are seven wraps, a few salads and a kids menu, which is another feature I like a lot. Knowing that the little ones are probably not into grown-up inspired wraps, they have their choice of peanut butter and jelly, chicken and cheese or grilled cheese, with the option of a plan tortilla or white bread. That’s just smart.

All of the wraps look good, with the Philly cheese steak, blackened shrimp and the sweet angel chicken wraps the bestsellers.

The Philly is loaded, and I mean really loaded with steak and cheese, and is a real two-hander. Same for the blackened shrimp. They use Gulf shrimp, and all the wraps come with lettuce, tomato and onion.

They also offer a ribeye, two BLTs and vegan wrap, so even with a relatively small menu, they cover most of the bases. All wraps are 12 inches, except for the kid’s tortilla, which is 6 inches.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The salad selection is titled, “Load em up, don’t blow em up,” another innovative twist. The selection includes spring mix, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, pickles, jalapenos, pickled carrots, mushrooms, black olives, sweet peppers, cucumbers and banana peppers.

A big salad and a wrap is going to be a large meal for any appetite.

Everything is made to order, and Rhiann and Christie can get things going fast. Don’t expect a long wait.

They use as much locally procured ingredients as they can find. Sometimes a wrap is just the right choice.

I had the Philly cheese for lunch and couldn’t finish it all, but every bite was delicious.

Klassy Wrappers is also a Black-owned business, and owner Christie Hardaway-Morgan posts the truck’s latest location on her Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/mzamazon.hardaway.

Klassy Wrappers

Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Phone: 901-900-0862