5 South MS restaurants get C ratings for health violations, including fast food, cafe

Owners of five restaurants cited recently for critical violations saw their grade change from a C to a B after a follow-up inspection by Mississippi State Department of Health.

The restaurants were inspected between Jan. 10-19.

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated A if they pass the health department inspection, B if violations are corrected during the inspection, and C if the violations are critical.

Restaurant owners can request a re-inspection if they believe that the issues were corrected and may result in an improved inspection grade. The re-inspection fee is $165.

The restaurants cited are:

Kentucky Fried Chicken/Long John Silver at 947 Cedar Lake Road, Biloxi, was inspected Jan. 19 for a permit. The restaurant was cited for not having adequate hand-washing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense. Corrected during the inspection was food contact surface cleaned and sanitized and having the last inspection report posted.

The restaurant was inspected again the next day and was in compliance. This was the third C at the business since 2012.

Tortilleria Morelos, 1988 East Pass Road, Gulfport, was inspected Jan. 14 for a permit. The restaurant was cited for not having food contact surface cleaned and sanitized. Corrected during the inspection was proper cold-holding temperatures.

An inspector returned Jan. 15 and the restaurant was given a B since all issues were corrected.

Gulf Regional Livestock Cafe, 157 Rocky Creek Road in Lucedale was inspected Jan. 13 for a permit. Corrected during the inspection were food separated and protected, food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, and proper date marking and disposition. All issues were corrected during the re-inspection on Jan. 20. This was the first C for the restaurant.

Fleur de Lis Gourmet Bakery, 500 B Courthouse Road, Gulfport, was inspected Jan. 19 following a complaint. It was cited for not having the last inspection report posted, which was corrected the next day during a follow-up inspection. This was the first C for the business, with records dating back to 2012.

Edible Glitz Custom Treats, 14491 Creosote Road, Gulfport, also was inspected Jan. 19 following a complaint and also was cited for not having last inspection report posted. The C was reduced to a B the same during, when another inspection showed the issue was corrected.